Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

State colleges: No. 4 BYU edges No. 2 UCLA in five sets in men’s volleyball

THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE
First Published      Updated 5 hours ago

Provo • Ben Patch's second career double-double pushed the No. 4 BYU men's volleyball team to a 28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 18-16 victory over No. 2 UCLA at the Smith Fieldhouse on Friday night.

After UCLA came back from down two sets to none, BYU jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth set. However, UCLA went on a run for a 6-5 lead. Coming out of a timeout, Patch killed the ball down the line to even the score at 6-6. He took over the fifth set for the Cougars, scoring six of eight points, including a stuff block to tie the score 13-13. BYU fought off UCLA's match point at 14-13 and the teams traded points until Price Jarman sealed the victory with a solo block.

The Cougars handed the Bruins (9-2, 6-1) their first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation loss. It was the second five-set match for BYU (8-2, 3-1) this year and the first win.

Patch led all players with a season-high 28 kills on a .422 clip. He also tied his career high in digs with 11 for a double-double.

Jake Langlois and Brenden Sander also reached double-digit kills with 13 and 12, respectively.

Gymnastics

Boise State 197.025, Southern Utah 194.325 • In Boise, Idaho, the Thunderbirds dropped their first matchup of the season against a Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference opponent.

Freshman Madison McBride had a big performance on vault, setting a career high with a 9.875 to finish as co-event champion. As a team the Thunderbirds hit their highest event score of the night on vault with a 49.100. Danielle Ramirez had a 9.850.

Ramirez also scored a 9.850 to earn a co-event champion title on floor.

The Broncos' Shani Remme won the all-around with a 39.450. Ramirez was second in the all-around standings with a 39.375.

Utah State 195.850, BYU 194.850 • In Logan, the Cougars earned a season-high 48.825 on vault but it was the Aggies who came out on top at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

BYU freshman Shannon Hortman brought home the all-around and beam event titles, earning a career-high 39.275 in the all-around and career highs of 9.850 on both uneven bars and beam.

Track and field

Utah at Jackson Invitational • In Boise, Idaho, Utes freshman Ann Wingeleth had a mark of 19-03/4 for her second long jump victory of the indoor season, and Holly Stallman recorded the fifth fastest time in school history (7.84 seconds ) to place third in the 60-meter preliminaries.

Women's tennis

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()