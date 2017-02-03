State colleges: No. 4 BYU edges No. 2 UCLA in five sets in men’s volleyball

The Cougars handed the Bruins (9-2, 6-1) their first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation loss. It was the second five-set match for BYU (8-2, 3-1) this year and the first win.

Patch led all players with a season-high 28 kills on a .422 clip. He also tied his career high in digs with 11 for a double-double.

Jake Langlois and Brenden Sander also reached double-digit kills with 13 and 12, respectively.

Gymnastics

Boise State 197.025, Southern Utah 194.325 • In Boise, Idaho, the Thunderbirds dropped their first matchup of the season against a Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference opponent.

Freshman Madison McBride had a big performance on vault, setting a career high with a 9.875 to finish as co-event champion. As a team the Thunderbirds hit their highest event score of the night on vault with a 49.100. Danielle Ramirez had a 9.850.

Ramirez also scored a 9.850 to earn a co-event champion title on floor.

The Broncos' Shani Remme won the all-around with a 39.450. Ramirez was second in the all-around standings with a 39.375.

Utah State 195.850, BYU 194.850 • In Logan, the Cougars earned a season-high 48.825 on vault but it was the Aggies who came out on top at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

BYU freshman Shannon Hortman brought home the all-around and beam event titles, earning a career-high 39.275 in the all-around and career highs of 9.850 on both uneven bars and beam.

Track and field

Utah at Jackson Invitational • In Boise, Idaho, Utes freshman Ann Wingeleth had a mark of 19-03/4 for her second long jump victory of the indoor season, and Holly Stallman recorded the fifth fastest time in school history (7.84 seconds ) to place third in the 60-meter preliminaries.

Women's tennis