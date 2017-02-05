Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Tony Jones on the NBA: Players, coaches refuse to #SticktoSports when it comes to refugee ban

First Published      Updated 31 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (12)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic is from Bosnia, so he is technically unaffected by President Donald J. Trump's recent executive order banning the entry of refugees from seven countries — an order thrown into chaos late Friday after a federal judge in Washington blocked its enforcement.

Teletovic is Muslim, though. Above that, Teletovic is a citizen of the world. And his opposition to Trump's ban begins on that simple level.

"It's the wrong thing to do," Teletovic told The Tribune on Wednesday. "It's just a way to judge everybody, and it shouldn't be done like that. I hope it changes, because people don't deserve this."

The Trump executive order has spilled over into the NBA because of the league's worldwide reach. Veteran Luol Deng, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is originally from the Sudan, one of the seven countries referenced in Trump's order. Bucks rookie Thon Maker also is originally from the Sudan; Milwaukee recently played at Toronto and returned to the U.S. without incident.

"I don't want to bring attention to myself or my teammates," said Maker, who has also lived in Australia and Canada. "I just want to help my team win. My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected."

The hashtag #SticktoSports gets tossed around by those who believe sports and politics should not mix. The argument is that sports is a respite from the real world — should society deteriorate around us, at least we have the Cavaliers and the Warriors to look forward to. That's the argument.

But what the past week has taught us is #SticktoSports is wrong. No matter which side of the political spectrum you're on, we are human first.

"I feel sorry for the people who have to go through this directly," Teletovic said. "It's sad to think there are people who can't come over and visit. This is not the right way or the human way to do it, but the government has made it the way it is. We just have to show patience."

Players and coaches throughout the NBA have been socially active in the past few years, and this week was no different. Deng on Friday posted a message to his Twitter account with the hashtag #ProudRefugee.

"I would not be where I am today if it weren't for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbor," the Lakers forward told reporters. "For the people of South Sudan, refugee resettlement has saved countless lives, just as it has for families all over the world escaping the depths of despair."

Almost 25 percent of the NBA is foreign born, and the league champions itself as a global game. Perhaps that's why many of the opinions and reactions have been so strong — in particular, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry repeatedly used expletives in voicing his opposition.

"I would just say that as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we're trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, [it's] really going against what the principles of what our country's about and creating fear," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters last week. "It's the wrong way to go about it. If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror and so I'm completely against what's happening."

Maybe the executive order will be overturned permanently. Maybe it won't. Regardless, the NBA and its players should be praised for speaking out on issues that affects their teams, whether directly or indirectly, and for not listening to those who say #SticktoSports.

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz

 

AT A GLANCE

NBA Power Rankings

1. Golden State Warriors » Have beaten the Los Angeles Clippers — their rivals — nine consecutive times.

2. San Antonio Spurs » Gregg Popovich on Thursday tied Jerry Sloan for most wins ever by a head coach with one franchise.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers » They are continually dangling Kevin Love as trade bait in a passive/aggressive fashion.

4. Houston Rockets » Coming back to Earth a bit. Only 3.5 games ahead of the Jazz and Clippers for third in the West.

5. Washington Wizards » Have to reward them for their play. They are arguably the hottest team in the NBA.

6. Boston Celtics » The C’s have missed Avery Bradley, who has sat out of 13 games due to a sore achilles.

7. Utah Jazz » That fully healthy roster was a fleeting thing. Rodney Hood (knee) will miss another week.

8. Los Angeles Clippers » Blake Griffin is now the No. 2 scorer in franchise history.

9. Memphis Grizzlies » Mike Conley continues to play at a star level. He scored a career-high 38 against the Phoenix Suns.

10. Toronto Raptors » Missing DeMar DeRozen hurts, but the bottom line is this team simply isn’t playing well.

11. Atlanta Hawks » Now we know why they were willing to trade Kyle Korver: Tim Hardaway Jr. was ready for an expanded role.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder » Have lost three of their last four games. Enes Kanter injury looms large.

13. Indiana Pacers » After a horrid start to the season, point guard Jeff Teague playing much better.

14. Chicago Bulls » Bulls are reportedly interested in trading for Philly center Jahlil Okafor.

15. Portland Trail Blazers » C.J. McCollum will be in the 3-point shooting contest at All-Star Weekend.

16. Charlotte Hornets » Just traded for Miles Plumlee, in an effort to shore up their leaky interior defense.

17. Denver Nuggets » Wilson Chandler reportedly wants out. Yep. The NBA’s trade rumor season has begun.

18. Detroit Pistons » Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continues to be a revelation. Had 38 in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

19. Milwaukee Bucks » They jettisoned a bad contract with Plumlee trade, and got Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert in return.

20. Dallas Mavericks » Have won four straight games. Don’t be shocked if this is your eighth seed out of the West.

21. Sacramento Kings » First Rudy Gay, now Garrett Temple. Injuries dogging the Kings.

22. Miami Heat » The NBA’s hottest team with 10 straight wins. Still trying to dig out of sizable hole.

23. New York Knicks » The Melo watch continues. Where will Anthony end up after the trade deadline?

24. Minnesota Timberwolves » Karl-Anthony Towns recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four consecutive games.

25. Orlando Magic » Aaron Gordon will defend slam dunk title he should have won but wrongly went to Zach Lavine last season.

26. Philadelphia 76ers » Have lost five of six, so they’ve come back to earth. At least temporarily.

27. New Orleans Pelicans » Rookie Buddy Hield has played well since being inserted into the starting lineup.

28. Los Angeles Lakers » Started the season 10-10. Have gone 7-25 since. Ouch.

29. Phoenix Suns » Eric Bledsoe a bright spot, averaging 21 points and six assists per game.

30. Brooklyn Nets » Rookie guard Caris Levert looks like a keeper. He’s playing very well.

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()