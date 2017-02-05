Tony Jones on the NBA: Players, coaches refuse to #SticktoSports when it comes to refugee ban

The Trump executive order has spilled over into the NBA because of the league's worldwide reach. Veteran Luol Deng, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is originally from the Sudan, one of the seven countries referenced in Trump's order. Bucks rookie Thon Maker also is originally from the Sudan; Milwaukee recently played at Toronto and returned to the U.S. without incident.

"I don't want to bring attention to myself or my teammates," said Maker, who has also lived in Australia and Canada. "I just want to help my team win. My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected."

The hashtag #SticktoSports gets tossed around by those who believe sports and politics should not mix. The argument is that sports is a respite from the real world — should society deteriorate around us, at least we have the Cavaliers and the Warriors to look forward to. That's the argument.

But what the past week has taught us is #SticktoSports is wrong. No matter which side of the political spectrum you're on, we are human first.

"I feel sorry for the people who have to go through this directly," Teletovic said. "It's sad to think there are people who can't come over and visit. This is not the right way or the human way to do it, but the government has made it the way it is. We just have to show patience."

Players and coaches throughout the NBA have been socially active in the past few years, and this week was no different. Deng on Friday posted a message to his Twitter account with the hashtag #ProudRefugee.

"I would not be where I am today if it weren't for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbor," the Lakers forward told reporters. "For the people of South Sudan, refugee resettlement has saved countless lives, just as it has for families all over the world escaping the depths of despair."

Almost 25 percent of the NBA is foreign born, and the league champions itself as a global game. Perhaps that's why many of the opinions and reactions have been so strong — in particular, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry repeatedly used expletives in voicing his opposition.

"I would just say that as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we're trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, [it's] really going against what the principles of what our country's about and creating fear," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters last week. "It's the wrong way to go about it. If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror and so I'm completely against what's happening."

Maybe the executive order will be overturned permanently. Maybe it won't. Regardless, the NBA and its players should be praised for speaking out on issues that affects their teams, whether directly or indirectly, and for not listening to those who say #SticktoSports.

