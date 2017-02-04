NBA: Stephen Curry was struggling. Now he’s not, and the Warriors look near-invincible again

Oakland, Calif. • For the first two months of the NBA's regular season, the biggest question surrounding the Golden State Warriors was whether Stephen Curry could get back to the heights he reached over the past two seasons, both of which ended in him winning the MVP award and leading the Warriors to the NBA Finals.
For the past six weeks, the biggest question surrounding the Warriors has been different: How could anyone have doubted him?
"You know, just know, that Steph is capable of incredible games like tonight, and streaks, stretches —whatever you want to call it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "He's in a good groove, and it all makes sense. When you think about it, adding [Kevin Durant] and seven new players to the roster, and Steph's the point guard, I think he kind of had to settle in and figure it all out.