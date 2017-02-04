NBA: Stephen Curry was struggling. Now he’s not, and the Warriors look near-invincible again

"He's obviously much more comfortable now than he was a couple of months back."

That's apparent to anyone who's watched the Warriors recently, with Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets as the latest example. Curry was sensational in Golden State's 126-111 win, putting up an eye-popping line: 39 points, 14-for-20 from the field and 11-for-15 from 3-point range, to go along with five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one turnover.

These are the kinds of things Curry was doing on a regular basis over the past two years. But that was before Curry injured his knee during last year's playoffs, and before the Warriors collapsed and blew a three games to one lead in the NBA Finals, and before Durant arrived to share the spotlight.

Those questions certainly lingered over the opening several weeks of the regular season, when Curry seemed content to step aside and make sure Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all were comfortable with the team's new alignment. That all changed, though, when Curry scored just 15 points on 11 shots in another collapse against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a loss on Christmas Day.

And, after demanding the ball more in the wake of that game, Curry has looked like himself again. In 16 games since that Christmas Day loss, Curry has been on fire, averaging 27.7 points and 6.9 assists per game. The result has been Golden State looking virtually unstoppable ever since.