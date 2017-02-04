Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

NBA: Stephen Curry was struggling. Now he’s not, and the Warriors look near-invincible again

By Tim Bontemps The Washington Post
First Published      Updated 50 minutes ago
NBA » Warriors star has bounced back from Christmas disappointment.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Oakland, Calif. • For the first two months of the NBA's regular season, the biggest question surrounding the Golden State Warriors was whether Stephen Curry could get back to the heights he reached over the past two seasons, both of which ended in him winning the MVP award and leading the Warriors to the NBA Finals.

For the past six weeks, the biggest question surrounding the Warriors has been different: How could anyone have doubted him?

"You know, just know, that Steph is capable of incredible games like tonight, and streaks, stretches —whatever you want to call it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "He's in a good groove, and it all makes sense. When you think about it, adding [Kevin Durant] and seven new players to the roster, and Steph's the point guard, I think he kind of had to settle in and figure it all out.

"He's obviously much more comfortable now than he was a couple of months back."

That's apparent to anyone who's watched the Warriors recently, with Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets as the latest example. Curry was sensational in Golden State's 126-111 win, putting up an eye-popping line: 39 points, 14-for-20 from the field and 11-for-15 from 3-point range, to go along with five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one turnover.

These are the kinds of things Curry was doing on a regular basis over the past two years. But that was before Curry injured his knee during last year's playoffs, and before the Warriors collapsed and blew a three games to one lead in the NBA Finals, and before Durant arrived to share the spotlight.

Those questions certainly lingered over the opening several weeks of the regular season, when Curry seemed content to step aside and make sure Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all were comfortable with the team's new alignment. That all changed, though, when Curry scored just 15 points on 11 shots in another collapse against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a loss on Christmas Day.

And, after demanding the ball more in the wake of that game, Curry has looked like himself again. In 16 games since that Christmas Day loss, Curry has been on fire, averaging 27.7 points and 6.9 assists per game. The result has been Golden State looking virtually unstoppable ever since.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()