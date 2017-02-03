Quantcast
Penguins edge Blue Jackets in OT

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
NHL » Kessel has two goals, including the winner in 4-3 victory.

Pittsburgh • Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the suddenly scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Nick Bonino added his eighth for Pittsburgh and Patric Hornqvist scored his fifth goal in his last five games for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 28 shots as Pittsburgh drew within two points of second-place Columbus in the taut Metropolitan Division race.

Cam Atkinson capped a third-period rally with his 25th of the season for Columbus. Brandon Dubinsky and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 7-7-1 since going unbeaten (14-0-0) in December.

Hurricanes 2, Oilers 1 • In Raleigh, N.C., Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting Carolina past Edmonton.

Jordan Staal had a goal in the first period for Carolina, which split the season series. Edmonton won the other meeting, 3-2 at home on Oct. 18.

Connor McDavid scored the Oilers' only goal, tying the game in the second period.

Carolina, 17-6-1 at home, improved to 8-0-0 this season when allowing just one goal.

Panthers 2, Ducks 1 • In Sunrise, Fla., Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal of the season to lift Florida over Anaheim.

Reilly Smith also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had an assist in his return to the lineup after missing 15 games due to injury. James Reimer stopped 22 shots.

Red Wings 5, Islanders 4 • In Detroit, Danny DeKeyser scored with 27.9 remaining in regulation, lifting the Red Wings over New York.

DeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.

Flames 4, Devils 3, OT • In Newark, N.J., defenseman TJ Brodie had four assists, the last on Mikael Backlund's winning goal at 1:13 of overtime, and Calgary beat New Jersey to send the Devils to their seventh straight loss at home.

Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Matt Stajan also scored as the Flames won their third straight game. Brian Elliott made 26 saves.

 

AT A GLANCE

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 52 30 15 7 67 156 130

Ottawa 49 27 16 6 60 137 131

Boston 54 26 22 6 58 138 143

Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143

Toronto 49 23 17 9 55 149 144

Detroit 51 21 21 9 51 131 152

Buffalo 50 20 20 10 50 121 143

Tampa Bay 52 22 24 6 50 141 155

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 11 6 74 167 112

Columbus 50 33 12 5 71 169 122

Pittsburgh 50 32 13 5 69 180 146

N.Y. Rangers 51 32 18 1 65 173 136

Philadelphia 52 26 20 6 58 144 161

N.Y. Islanders 49 22 18 9 53 143 143

Carolina 50 23 20 7 53 133 142

New Jersey 52 21 21 10 52 120 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 50 33 12 5 71 166 116

Chicago 53 31 17 5 67 147 138

Nashville 51 25 18 8 58 142 134

St. Louis 51 25 21 5 55 146 158

Winnipeg 54 25 25 4 54 159 167

Dallas 52 21 21 10 52 144 164

Colorado 48 13 33 2 28 94 166

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 52 33 17 2 68 142 118

Anaheim 53 28 16 9 65 139 132

Edmonton 54 28 18 8 64 155 141

Calgary 54 27 24 3 57 143 153

Los Angeles 51 26 21 4 56 131 123

Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 120 144

Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 113 159

Friday’s games

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Florida 2, Anaheim 1

Detroit 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

