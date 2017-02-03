Penguins edge Blue Jackets in OT

Hurricanes 2, Oilers 1 • In Raleigh, N.C., Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting Carolina past Edmonton.

Jordan Staal had a goal in the first period for Carolina, which split the season series. Edmonton won the other meeting, 3-2 at home on Oct. 18.

Connor McDavid scored the Oilers' only goal, tying the game in the second period.

Carolina, 17-6-1 at home, improved to 8-0-0 this season when allowing just one goal.

Panthers 2, Ducks 1 • In Sunrise, Fla., Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal of the season to lift Florida over Anaheim.

Reilly Smith also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had an assist in his return to the lineup after missing 15 games due to injury. James Reimer stopped 22 shots.

Red Wings 5, Islanders 4 • In Detroit, Danny DeKeyser scored with 27.9 remaining in regulation, lifting the Red Wings over New York.

DeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.

Flames 4, Devils 3, OT • In Newark, N.J., defenseman TJ Brodie had four assists, the last on Mikael Backlund's winning goal at 1:13 of overtime, and Calgary beat New Jersey to send the Devils to their seventh straight loss at home.

Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Matt Stajan also scored as the Flames won their third straight game. Brian Elliott made 26 saves.