Utah gymnastics: Utes are pushing through their injuries with grit

But what can't be measured is the quality Stover mentioned, the team's fortitude to overcome obstacles. The way they responded with a solid 197.15-196.3 victory at Washington after Tessen was injured is only an indication of what is to come, she said.

"We are hurting and it is unfortunate, but we regroup as a team," she said. "Gymnastics is a sport, and injuries happen, but we have the depth and we just have to kick it into higher gear."

The talk sounds good, but can the Utes deliver?

Utah coach Megan Marsden believes they can.

"What happened after we lost Sabrina is they came roaring back with their highest score of the year and then the injury to Kim happens and they had a great meet," she said. "They are extremely gutsy and competitive and they are on a mission and as coaches, we continue to let them know we are still very much in the hunt."

To keep the team as healthy as possible, the Utes may rest gymnasts for meets or take some of the harder elements out of floor routines, to minimize the demands on the athletes.

This week the Utes have penciled in to use either sophomore Erika Muhaw or MaKenna Merrell in the vault after resting Merrell last week. The rest of the lineups will remain the same.

"They understand we have two serious injuries," Marsden said. "But they are determined to carry on and the way they have handled things so far makes me think they will continue to do that."

Utah sophomore Kari Lee echoed her coach, saying the team is down some personnel, but not spirit.

"We want to show we are a force to be reckoned with," she said.