Utah gymnastics: Utes are pushing through their injuries with grit

Despite the injury setbacks she and her teammates are facing, Utah gymnast Maddy Stover still has her sense of humor — and it turns out, her determination as well.
"I'm calling us the Tenacious 12," she said. "We are going to be unwavering and prevail. We have no choice to hunker down and show our grit."
So it is that the Utes are holding a No. 4 national ranking and are undefeated, but go into Saturday's meet against Cal at 1:30 p.m. feeling like they have to prove themselves.
The Utes say they not only have the depth, but the mental strength to continue to be a player among the nation's college gymnastics elite. Many teams fail to do so after losing the caliber of athlete of Sabrina Schwab, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament earlier in the season. Add to the injured list Kim Tessen, a freshman who was contributing on three events, and the Utes' goal of competing for a national title would seem very slim indeed.