Utah Jazz notes: Derrick Favors set to return against Hornets

Favors missed a home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday, a game in which his presence was much needed. On that night, Memphis power forward Zach Randolph had one of his best games of the season, scoring 28 points and dominating the lane.

The Jazz had a more favorable matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, as Jabari Parker was their power forward. Parker is dynamic in his own right. But he isn't the bruiser that Randolph was, so the Jazz were able to find better ways of dealing with Parker, which included playing Joe Johnson extensively at the power forward spot in a smaller lineup.

Favors has typically played around 25 minutes a night with full health this season. Coach Quin Snyder has been careful about Favors' playing time, since he missed a chunk of the early season with the same knee issue. Favors has started most of the time at the power forward slot, and also served as Utah's backup center when Rudy Gobert needs a rest.

Even though Favors has been in and out of the lineup this season, he said emphatically that he doesn't think the knee is a chronic issue.

"The rest helped," Favors said. "I got a lot of treatment done this week and it feels good. I think we're just being smart with it, letting it rest and letting it heal."

Plugging in

With Rodney Hood out for at least a week due to a bone contusion, Snyder said he expects to start Joe Ingles at the shooting guard spot against the Hornets. That's typically been the solution for the Jazz when Hood has been sidelined.

"It's something we've done in the past," Snyder said.

In question

Hornets all-star guard Kemba Walker didn't practice with the team on Friday in Salt Lake City due to illness. He is listed as questionable for Saturday, which is a significant development. Walker has been Charlotte's best offensive player by a wide margin this season. He scored 21 points in a November win over the Jazz at Charlotte. Last season, Walker scored 52 points in a win against the Jazz.

