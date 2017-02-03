Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah State basketball preview: USU at Boise State

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 28 minutes ago

Utah State at Boise State

P At Taco Bell Arena, Boise

Tipoff • 6 p.m.

Live stream • ESPN 3.com

Radio • 610 AM

Records • Utah State (10-11, 4-6); Boise State (14-7, 7-3)

Series history • USU, 30-13

Last meeting • Boise State 83, Utah State 80 (Dec. 28)

About the Aggies • After struggling last month, the Aggies are on a roll with back-to-back wins over Fresno State and Nevada. ... Forward Jalen Moore has scored in double figures in 34 consecutive games, the seventh-longest streak in USU history. ... The Aggies are locking up opponents from distance, holding opponents to 19 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

About the Broncos • They are tied for the Mountain West lead and are coming off an impressive road sweep of Wyoming and Colorado State. ... Junior guard Chandler Hutchison leads BSU in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. He is followed by sophomore guard Paris Austin (11.9 ppg).

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()