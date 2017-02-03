Utah State basketball preview: USU at Boise State

Utah State at Boise State

P At Taco Bell Arena, Boise

Tipoff • 6 p.m.

Live stream • ESPN 3.com

Radio • 610 AM

Records • Utah State (10-11, 4-6); Boise State (14-7, 7-3)

Series history • USU, 30-13

Last meeting • Boise State 83, Utah State 80 (Dec. 28)

About the Aggies • After struggling last month, the Aggies are on a roll with back-to-back wins over Fresno State and Nevada. ... Forward Jalen Moore has scored in double figures in 34 consecutive games, the seventh-longest streak in USU history. ... The Aggies are locking up opponents from distance, holding opponents to 19 percent shooting from the 3-point line.