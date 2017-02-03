NFL: Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hernandez trial

New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may be called as a witness in the upcoming double murder trial of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. A defense motion seeking a three-month delay indicates that prosecutors recently disclosed eight potential witnesses, including McDaniels. Jury selection in Hernandez's trial is scheduled to start Feb. 13. He has pleaded not guilty.

