Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

NHL: Blackhawks top Coyotes in 3-1 victory, snap 3-game skid

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 8 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (6)

Glendale, Ariz. • Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Duncan Keith added two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

Chicago led twice by three goals but gave up three in the second period and had to hold on. Ryan Hartman, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, and Corey Crawford made 24 saves.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Arizona.

The Blackhawks scored twice in 72 seconds during the first period.

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 1

Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead Philadelphia over Montreal.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand — their longest of the season — by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal's 16 shots were a season low and marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Read scored his first goal since Nov. 3, beating Carey Price off a setup by Couturier.

Michal Neuvirth made 15 saves to help the Flyers improve to 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games against Montreal.

RANGERS 2, SABRES 1, OT

Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime and New York beat Buffalo to snap a two-game skid.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots, including two in the extra period, for the Rangers. J.T. Miller assisted on both goals to help New York get its NHL-leading 18th road win, including 11 in the last 13 games away from home.

On the winning goal, Kreider took a pass from Miller and buried a wrist shot from the right circle for his 20th of the season.

Cody Franson scored and Robin Lehner stopped 42 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three straight.

Buffalo beat New York in two earlier meetings this season and was trying for its first sweep of the Rangers since the 2006-07 season.

SENATORS 5, LIGHTNING 2

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and Ottawa beat Tampa Bay in coach Guy Boucher's return to the area.

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

AT A GLANCE

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 52 30 15 7 67 156 130

Ottawa 49 27 16 6 60 137 131

Boston 54 26 22 6 58 138 143

Toronto 49 23 17 9 55 149 144

Florida 51 22 19 10 54 122 142

Buffalo 50 20 20 10 50 121 143

Tampa Bay 52 22 24 6 50 141 155

Detroit 50 20 21 9 49 126 148

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 11 6 74 167 112

Columbus 49 33 12 4 70 166 118

Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 176 143

N.Y. Rangers 51 32 18 1 65 173 136

Philadelphia 52 26 20 6 58 144 161

N.Y. Islanders 48 22 17 9 53 139 138

Carolina 49 22 20 7 51 131 141

New Jersey 51 21 21 9 51 117 147

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 50 33 12 5 71 166 116

Chicago 53 31 17 5 67 147 138

Nashville 51 25 18 8 58 142 134

St. Louis 51 25 21 5 55 146 158

Winnipeg 54 25 25 4 54 159 167

Dallas 52 21 21 10 52 144 164

Colorado 48 13 33 2 28 94 166

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 52 33 17 2 68 142 118

Anaheim 52 28 15 9 65 138 130

Edmonton 53 28 17 8 64 154 139

Los Angeles 51 26 21 4 56 131 123

Calgary 53 26 24 3 55 139 150

Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 120 144

Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 113 159

Thursday’s games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Tampa Bay 2

Nashville 2, Edmonton 0

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 5, Toronto 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 1

Friday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()