NHL: Blackhawks top Coyotes in 3-1 victory, snap 3-game skid

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 1

Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead Philadelphia over Montreal.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand — their longest of the season — by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal's 16 shots were a season low and marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Read scored his first goal since Nov. 3, beating Carey Price off a setup by Couturier.

Michal Neuvirth made 15 saves to help the Flyers improve to 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games against Montreal.

RANGERS 2, SABRES 1, OT

Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime and New York beat Buffalo to snap a two-game skid.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots, including two in the extra period, for the Rangers. J.T. Miller assisted on both goals to help New York get its NHL-leading 18th road win, including 11 in the last 13 games away from home.

On the winning goal, Kreider took a pass from Miller and buried a wrist shot from the right circle for his 20th of the season.

Cody Franson scored and Robin Lehner stopped 42 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three straight.

Buffalo beat New York in two earlier meetings this season and was trying for its first sweep of the Rangers since the 2006-07 season.

SENATORS 5, LIGHTNING 2

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and Ottawa beat Tampa Bay in coach Guy Boucher's return to the area.