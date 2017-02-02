NBA: Aaron Gordon headlines the field for All-Star dunk contest, Gordon Hayward in skills challenge

Aaron Gordon has unfinished business in the All-Star dunk contest.
The skywalking Orlando Magic forward is one of the four selections for this year's contest, to be held on Feb. 18 in New Orleans on All-Star Saturday night.
DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III of Indiana and Derrick Jones Jr. of Phoenix will also be in the dunk contest.
The field for the skills challenge was also released Thursday. The field will be Utah's Gordon Hayward, New York's Kristaps Porzings, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Boston's Isaiah Thomas, Washington's John Wall and Phoenix's Devin Booker.