Utah basketball notes: Cal finds an answer for Utes zone at the finish

Outside of Bird, three other Cal starters – Ivan Rabb, Charlie Moore and Grant Mullins – all shot under 50 percent.

Even on the perimeter, where the zone can be exploited for open 3-point looks, Cal shot only 4 for 14 for the game as Mullins, the 3-point specialist, was 2 for 10 from deep.

Bird said afterward that Utah did well to disguise and switch with its zone, but Moore helped create plays at the finish by attack its center. His drive that led to the regulation-tying free throw and his drive that created Bird's final basket exploited a weakness that took some time for Cal to find in the first place.

"I think at first we weren't looking to turn the corner, and I think once we got comfortable, we settled down," he said. "We did a great job of getting to the middle of the paint and making plays."

Safe and sound

Unwittingly, the Utes found themselves in one of the hotbeds of political controversy on Wednesday.

Berkeley experienced riots that cost a reported $100,000 in damage related to protests of a a speaker scheduled for an address on Cal's campus. Krystkowiak said no one on the team was adversely affected, though he did make a recruiting trip during the rioting.

By Thursday, Krystkowiak said, the turmoil had calmed down, allowing Utah to go through its midday shootaround.

"I went and recruited right in the mix of it, so I got a little piece of it," he said. "I'm just glad it got quieted down for the day. We came in for our shootaround, and we were thrilled that it didn't affect the game."

Briefly

Utah fared slightly better at the free throw line than average, shooting 17 for 24 for the game (70.8 percent), while the Golden Bears shot only 60 percent.

The game was Utah's first in overtime this year.