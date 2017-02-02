Quantcast
Top 25: No. 24 Florida crushes Missouri

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 7 hours ago
Top 25 » Chiozza scores 12 in Gators’ 39-point victory.
Gainesville, Fla. • Chris Chiozza notched the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and Florida dominated woeful Missouri (5-16, 0-9) on Thursday.

Chiozza joined the exclusive club when he dished to Devin Robinson for a a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining. Equally impressive: The Gators (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record by winning their third consecutive game by at least 30 points.

Coming off lopsided victories at LSU (106-71) and at Oklahoma (84-52), Florida wasted no time putting Mizzou in a huge hole. The Gators led 12-2, 18-3, 30-6 and 48-18 in the first half while building a 31-13 rebounding advantage. Coach Mike White's team did little wrong for the third straight outing and looked more than ready for No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday night.

The only suspense was whether Chiozza would join Nick Calathes and Corey Brewer in Florida's recent triple-double club. Calathes and Brewer are the only Florida players to accomplish the feat since 1997.

No. 18 ST. MARY'S 74, PACIFIC 70

Jock Landale had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Saint Mary's survived a long second-half drought to win for the 14th time in 15 games.

The Gaels (20-2, 10-1 West Coast Conference) built a 19-point lead before going 8:43 without a basket in the second half as the Tigers (8-16, 2-9) cut the deficit to three. But Saint Mary's used free throws to stay in front and have their 10th straight 20-win season.

T.J. Wallace and Anthony Townes scored 15 points each as the Tigers lost their sixth straight overall and ninth in a row to Saint Mary's.

Pacific used a 16-2 run to cut Saint Mary's big lead down to five on a 3-pointer by Wallace. A tip-in by Tonko Vuko cut it to 62-59 with just over 5 minutes to go

 

