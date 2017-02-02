Top 25: No. 24 Florida crushes Missouri

Top 25 » Chiozza scores 12 in Gators’ 39-point victory.

Gainesville, Fla. • Chris Chiozza notched the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and Florida dominated woeful Missouri (5-16, 0-9) on Thursday.

Chiozza joined the exclusive club when he dished to Devin Robinson for a a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining. Equally impressive: The Gators (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record by winning their third consecutive game by at least 30 points.

Coming off lopsided victories at LSU (106-71) and at Oklahoma (84-52), Florida wasted no time putting Mizzou in a huge hole. The Gators led 12-2, 18-3, 30-6 and 48-18 in the first half while building a 31-13 rebounding advantage. Coach Mike White's team did little wrong for the third straight outing and looked more than ready for No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday night.