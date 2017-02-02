Quantcast
Pac 12: No. 5 Arizona rolls past Beavers

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 7 hours ago
Pac-12 » Trier nets 18 in Wildcats’ win over Oregon State.
Corvallis, Ore. • Allonzo Trier scored 18 points and No. 5 Arizona roared to life in the second half to defeat Oregon State 71-54 on Thursday night.

Dusan Ristic had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-0), who have won 15 straight games.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 16 points and five steals and Drew Eubanks added 12 points for the Beavers (4-19, 0-10).

Arizona went on a 23-2 run in the second half to take a 55-36 lead with 8:23 remaining. The Wildcats held the Beavers scoreless for nearly 6 minutes during the surge.

Arizona led by eight points early, but Oregon State battled back and went ahead 23-21 after a 3-pointer by Thompson with 4:53 left in the first half.

The Beavers lead 29-27 at halftime.

Oregon State shot 50 percent in the first half, but was limited to 34.6 percent in the second half. Arizona shot 53.8 percent in the second half and outrebounded the Beavers 39-26 for the game.

No. 13 OREGON 71, ARIZONA ST. 70

Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, including the last 12 of the game for No. 13 Oregon, and the Ducks escaped with a victory over Arizona State.

Brooks hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:32 to play for Oregon (20-3, 9-1 Pac-12), which trailed 60-59 before its preseason All-America took over in the final 3 minutes.

Jordan Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks, who outrebounded the Sun Devils 40-30. Oregon made 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half.

Shannon Evans II led Arizona State (10-13, 3-7) with 28 points and Tra Holder had 17.

The Sun Devils had possession trailing 71-68 with 18 seconds left, but the best they could get was a rebound basket by Torian Graham. Oregon ran out the final 2.9 seconds for the win.

Despite a decided height advantage, Oregon struggled to find any rhythm against Arizona State's four-guard lineup. The Ducks were just 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 28-25.

It was the fewest points Oregon had scored in a first half since early season losses to Baylor and Georgetown.

 

