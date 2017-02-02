Judge allows girl to try out for wresting

A Davis County teen will be allowed to try out for her junior high school wrestling team this week after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Thursday in her anti-discrimination lawsuit against the Davis County School District.
Kathleen Janis, a ninth-grader at Central Davis Junior High School, has been trying for more than a year to claim a spot on her school's all-male wrestling team but has been denied by school officials who claim the district's policy does not allow it.
The girl's mother, Kelly Janis, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court last week, and Judge Robert J. Shelby granted a temporary order Thursday that will allow Kathleen to begin wrestling activities.