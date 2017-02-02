Judge allows girl to try out for wresting

"We're extraordinarily happy," the Janises' attorney, Stewart Gollan, said. "We think it was appropriate under the fact given the clear constitutional violations that were occurring."

The temporary order expires in 14 days, giving the two sides more time to argue their cases.

"This was obviously a very time-sensitive issue," Gollan said. "My client's daughter needs to be able to have access to the wrestling program within the next couple of days to be able to participate on the same basis as a male would."

According to the lawsuit, Kathleen began wrestling two years ago and still competes with the Davis County based Empire Wrestling club, practicing and competing with male and female athletes.

Kathleen attempted to try out for the school team last year but was told females could only serve as team managers because, according to the lawsuit, officials had concerns about "inappropriate or sexual touching."

The school district does allow females to wrestle at the high school level.

"This seems like an arbitrary decision," Gollan said about the district's policy at the junior high level.

