Women’s basketball: Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer approaching win No. 1,000

Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer is approaching her 1,000th victory as a head coach. What others are saying about her achievement:
———
"I remember when Pat got her 1,000th win and everyone thought, 'Wow, nobody's ever done it before,' so they said, 'How hard is it to do?' Well, the fact that nobody had ever done it, means it's really, really hard. We've had some great coaches in our game that haven't even come close to that." — Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma on VanDerveer following the late Pat Summitt into 1,000 wins club
———
"It takes great commitment, it takes great partnership with your employers and obviously great relationships with your players. You don't last that long unless people enjoy playing for you. She's a Hall of Famer." — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr