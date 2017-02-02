Utah football: In Texas and Hawaii, Utes take a step forward in recruiting

Like many other college staffs, Utah assigns regional responsibilities. This year again, the most recruits came from California, where Shah, Jim Harding and Fred Whittingham bear a lot of the responsibility. But pipelines in Texas, from which Utah had five players with ties, and Hawaii, which netted three, grew and could be almost directly linked to the influence of Holliday (second recruiting cycle with Utah) and Powell (third). In particular, Whittingham mentioned that getting back into Hawaii, where Utah drew Bradlee Anae from last year, has been positive for the program.

Whittingham also said offensive coordinator Troy Taylor and running backs coach Kiel McDonald played a role in getting a few prospects to sign, despite the short amount of time they've been in the program.

"We got them on the road virtually the day they were hired," he said. "Troy Taylor made numerous home visits particularly to the offensive recruits we were on, and Kiel McDonald visited the running backs we were on."

One pipeline that was noticeably absent: Florida. Last year the Utes got five high school preps out of the Sunshine State, but this year there were none. Retired coach Dennis Erickson played a big role in pulling recruits from the Miami area where he once coached, and the Utes have eight players on the roster from Florida recruited at least in part by Erickson.

ESPN Pac-12 recruiting analyst Erik McKinney told the Tribune that pipeline may not necessarily wither even with one down year, but the Utes will have to decide whether to invest in it again with Erickson gone.

"With how visible every Power 5 program is now, it doesn't really matter if you have a down year, because those areas don't really dry up," he said. "You just kind of have to wait and see if they decide to hit Florida hard moving forward."

What about the walk-ons?

Amid a 19-man signing class, there's a few players who came in off scholarship who have sparked intrigue.

None moreso than Cooper Bateman, a former four-star quarterback from Cottonwood High who has enrolled at Utah after four years at Alabama. Whittingham indicated that Bateman, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior with one year to play, has joined the football program. While the Tribune reported last week that Bateman would likely get a look at receiver were he to join the team, Whittingham indicated that he will also take reps at quarterback this spring.

"He will get some turns at quarterback, at least in practice and individual drills," Whittingham said. "We'll try to make an assessment as to where he is in relation to the other two. But we feel like we're going to have him on the field at least somewhere, and we're elated to have him in the program. He's got a great attitude. Talked to him this morning, and he just wants to help us win."

Two other walk-ons from other programs figure to boost Utah's depth at linebacker: Weber State transfer Karsen Liljenquist has finally enrolled at Utah after taking the fall semester at Snow College. Whittingham confirmed he's been working out with the team, although he hasn't seen much of any of his players since recruiting for most of the last month.

He'll see even less of Arizona transfer Cody Ippolito, a linebacker who is rehabbing his third knee injury and accepted a walk-on opportunity with the Utes. He's expected to recover by June, meaning he'll miss a chance to participate in spring football.

Utah did sign one player it expects to play linebacker on Wednesday: Devin Lloyd from California. Whittingham said Utah's walk-ons didn't influence how it recruited the linebacker position.

On hiring McDonald

On the road for almost all of last month, Whittingham hasn't been able to say much to the media about his hire of running backs coach Kiel McDonald back on Jan. 17.