Kragthorpe: Orangutan likes Falcons, and so do I

Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana may not have the same level of investment in their shared record of four Super Bowl victories as quarterbacks, but something tells me it will be tough for New England's Tom Brady to overtake them. Brady got a break to win No. 4 against Seattle two years ago when Malcolm Butler made a game-saving interception in the end zone, and receiving more help like that is asking too much.

Want more evidence against the Patriots? Acara, the Hogle Zoo orangutan, is picking the Falcons. Her late father, Eli, picked the Giants both times they beat New England.

The Falcons will score a lot of points Sunday. That's what they do. Atlanta shredded Seattle's defense with 36 points in its first playoff game and could have scored more than 44, if necessary, against Green Bay in the NFC championship game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known for taking away a team's No. 1 offensive weapon, but the Falcons have proven they can exploit other areas of a defense preoccupied with Jones. Atlanta uses tight ends and running backs effectively in the passing game and has a balanced approach that should work against New England.

Defensively, the Falcons worry me. Yet they've shown in the playoffs that they can keep opponents out of the end zone.

Beyond any other analysis, Atlanta needs this championship more than New England does. The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have won enough titles throughout history, compared with one championship for the Atlanta Braves. The Falcons played in the Super Bowl after the 1998 season when former Utah running back Jamal Anderson was the team leader, and they've endured a long struggle to get back there.

Atlanta lost 34-19 to Denver in John Elway's final game, evoking some sentimentality. No such emotion surrounds Brady or Belichick outside of New England, so here's my pick: Falcons 35, Patriots 31.

