Women’s basketball: BYU falls at Gonzaga 87-52

Gonzaga 87, BYU 52 » Bulldogs make 17 3-pointers in victory.

Spokane, Wash. • Cassie Broadhead's jumper on the first possession of play gave BYU a quick two-point lead, but host Gonzaga scored the next 12 points and never looked back in winning the women's basketball game, 87-52 on Thursday night.

Broadhead scored a game-high 18 points, and Kalani Purcell added a game-high 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

The Cougars (13-9, 7-4 West Coast Conference) went into halftime trailing by 23 points, 39-16. Broadhead scored eight of BYU's 16 first half points.

Gonzaga (18-4, 9-2) set a school record by hitting 17 3-pointers (on 25 attempts). Emma Stach, who had a team-high 17 points, led the way by going 5 of 7 from behind the arc.