Super Bowl: Ex-BYU Cougar Kyle Van Noy finds a home in New England

New England's acquiring him via trade in October (risking only a swap of late-round picks) was necessary, though, for Van Noy to meet the NFL's expectations that accompanied him as a second-round choice of Detroit in 2014.

"There was a lot of doubt, anger, all those emotions, just because things weren't going the way I wanted," Van Noy said.

When he was traded, Van Noy had this rush of reactions: "Oh, man. What happened? And then grateful to be put in the awesome place that I am."

He's playing a consistent role for New England, having been on the field for 61 percent of the Patriots' defensive plays in the AFC championship game against Pittsburgh. He made four tackles and forced a fumble after a pass completion, with teammate Rob Ninkovich making the recovery. Like former Utah defensive back Eric Rowe, who arrived from Philadelphia in September, Van Noy is another example of how the Patriots find players and maximize their potential.

"He's worked to make it as smooth as it could be possibly be," linebackers coach Brian Flores said. "He did a really good job just learning our system and finding a niche on our team."

Van Noy recalls waking at 5 a.m. and staying at the team facility until 10 p.m. for a couple of weeks, responding to Flores' promise that as soon as he learned the defensive system, he would play. He's listed as the backup to middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower, but New England moves its linebackers all over the field, as his BYU role dictated.

"That scheme fits him perfectly," said former BYU linebackers coach Kelly Poppinga, now at Virginia.

The Cavaliers' staff visited New England's training camp last summer, when a Patriots scout lamented not being able to draft Van Noy in 2014. A few months later, the Patriots acquired him and created a role that suited him.

"It's refreshing," Van Noy said. The Patriots "allow you to play to your strengths and enjoy football."

That happened in Provo, where Van Noy thrived after having to be first reined in somewhat. As a junior in 2012, he recorded 13 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He finished that season with an epic fourth quarter against San Diego State in the Poinsettia Bowl, making a strip-sack and recovering the ball in the end zone, then returning an interception 17 yards for another score.

From his vantage point on offense, former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson initially wondered how Van Noy would fit into coach Bronco Mendenhall's defense, with strict assignments. "He had a very good knack for knowing when was the exact time to operate outside of those rules and fundamentals," Nelson said. "More often than not, it worked out."

Even so, Poppinga benched him early in Van Noy's sophomore season because he was straying too much from his assignments.

"I took a lot of heat for that, not playing our best player, but he learned a valuable lesson," Poppinga said.

BYU's 2012 defense held Boise State's offense scoreless (the Broncos scored a defensive touchdown in a 7-6 win) and limited Georgia Tech's option scheme to 117 rushing yards and three offensive points. Without Ansah's preoccupying opponents and the Cougars facing a tougher schedule, Van Noy was less disruptive as a senior with four sacks. The BYU staff had to get creative because opponents were game-planning for him, Poppinga said, but Van Noy still posted a career-high 67 tackles, including 17 for losses.