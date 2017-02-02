BYU basketball: Students camp out for days to see Cougars play No. 1 Zags

The students began taking down the tents four hours before tipoff and taking their place in line.

"In case we win, I don't want to miss being a part of history, and I want the best seat I can get," said Shelby Greenwood, who had been there since Monday. The students often rotate shifts so one person doesn't have to sit in the freezing temperatures the entire time.

Greenwood said BYU coach Dave Rose and several players brought pizza to the group on Wednesday night and thanked them for their support.

"It means a lot," BYU center Eric Mika said Wednesday after practice. "Anyone who knows our record or watches us play knows we play better at home, and that's because we feel comfortable here, we run better here, we shoot better here. We are just used to playing here and the crowd just has our back and gives us that extra boost."

Gonzaga's secret is playing as a team

Gonzaga assistant coach Donny Daniels, an assistant at Utah for 11 seasons under Rick Majerus, said Monday that one of the major reasons for Gonzaga's success throughout the years is team play.

"We play as a team," he said. "We share the ball. We try to convey each season and each game that it is not just one person's turn [to shine] every game. They have to be happy for the success of others, because that's what kind of team we have."

Matchup of big men

Thursday's game wasn't the first time that BYU sophomore center Mika has faced Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski, the 7-foot-1, 300-pound senior from Poland. Mika and Karnowski squared off several times in 2014, before Mika left on a church mission to Italy.

"He is really big, and he looks big, and you don't know how big he is until you have to try and keep him out of the lane, when he ducks in or tries to seal you," Mika said. "I think that is when you realize how big he is. He is strong, and he is physical. And that's his game. … He does a heckuva job. He is shooting [71 percent in conference games] this season just because he is so good at what he does."

Briefly

Elijah Bryant started in the place of Nick Emery, who was ill Wednesday and a game-time decision on Thursday. Emery had started in 52 straight games before coming off the bench against the Zags. … Officials Thursday were Verne Harris, Randy McCall and Greg Nixon. … Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge attended the game.

drew@sltrib.com

Twitter: @drewjay