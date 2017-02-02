The University of Utah men's basketball team travels to California to play Ivan Rabb and the Bears in Pac-12 Conference game on Thursday night. Follow along with The Tribune's Kyle Goon on the live blog.
As it happens: Cal misses potential game-winning free throw, Utes and Bears going to overtime
First Published 3 hours ago • Updated 1 minute ago
