Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Live blog: Nick Emery to start night on bench as BYU hosts No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Gonzaga

By connect
First Published      Updated 12 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

The BYU Cougars host the nation's top-ranked team, unbeaten Gonzaga, at a sold-out Marriott Center on Thursday night in the West Coast Conference. Follow The Tribune's Jay Drew and more in the live blog.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()