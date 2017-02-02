BYU basketball: No. 1-ranked Gonzaga remains unbeaten after 85-75 win over Cougars

Nigel Williams-Goss led Gonzaga with 33 points, three shy of his career-high, while TJ Haws had 29 for BYU. Eric Mika added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, and Josh Perkins had 11 for the Zags, nine in the first half when his three 3-pointers kept the massive crowd relatively silent the first 20 minutes.

In front of the largest crowd either team has seen this season, 18,987, the Zags played comfortably and in control the entire first half, and BYU showed its inexperience and lack of depth. That led to a 42-26 lead at halftime for Gonzaga, and the Zags held off a couple of Cougar runs in the second half to win fairly comfortably.

It was Gonzaga's 15th-straight win by double-digits, but the Cougars made the Zags work for it after falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first half.

Williams-Goss took over in the second half after the Cougars had cut the deficit to 45-37. The Washington transfer scored 11 straight points for his team as Gonzaga pushed its lead to 58-40 with 12:50 remaining.

Sparked by reserve Davin Guinn's five quick points, the Cougars made their second lengthy run of the half, and cut the deficit to 66-58 when Haws hit a 3-pointer with seven minutes left. Johnathan Williams and Williams-Goss answered with back-to-back buckets, however, and the visitors regained their 12-point cushion.

The Cougars weren't finished, however. Yoeli Childs made a 3-point play and Mika a basket 40 seconds later, and with 2:02 remaining BYU trailed 76-70 and was threatening to pull off the upset as a 10-point underdog.

However, the Zags made seven straight free throws to put it away. Gonzaga finished 24 of 34 from the line, while the Cougars were 21 of 26.

BYU sophomore Elijah Bryant made his first career start in the place of the ailing Nick Emery, who had two points in 20 minutes and saw his streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer end at 32.

Bryant had 12 points and five assists.

The Cougars made just six of 22 3-point attempts, but the statistic coach Dave Rose pointed to was rebounding. Gonzaga won the battle of the boards 46-34, and got 11 second-chance points to BYU's four.

The Cougars missed six of their first seven shots, but managed to pull within a point, 9-8, when Bryant hit a 3-pointer five minutes into the game. The Zags then used a flurry of 3-pointers to go on a 20-4 run, and that was that.

Gonzaga led by as many as 19 points in the first half before taking a 42-26 lead at the break.

The Zags shot 52 percent and were 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Cougars shot 32.3 percent and were just 1 of 7 from deep in the first 20 minutes.

Gonzaga won the rebounding battle 23-13 in the first half and saw seven players score in the first half alone as coach Mark Few used his deep bench liberally in his 600th game as a head coach.

Rose missed on his first opportunity to win his 300th game and is now 299-107 all-time.