Rodney Hood out Saturday with hyperextended knee, but MRI proves negative

Jazz starting shooting guard Rodney Hood is expected to miss Saturday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a hyperextended right knee, but an MRI Hood underwent Thursday morning showed no structural damage, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

Hood injured the knee making a move to the basket on Wednesday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was the same knee Hood injured a few weeks ago against the Orlando Magic. Hood missed time following that game with a bone contusion. This latest injury is not believed to be as serious.

In Hood's stead, the Jazz have typically plugged Joe Ingles into the starting lineup.