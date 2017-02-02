Video: Hogle Zoo orangutans make Super Bowl LI picks

Hogle Zoo orangutans Acara and Tuah made their Super Bowl LI predictions Thursday — choosing between a pair of paper mache helmets featuring the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots logos.

Acara, the elder orangutan, hung from a branch and picked up the Atlanta Falcons helmet first to signal her choice. Tuah, the zoo's orphaned young orangutan, followed the example of his surrogate mother and picked the Falcons as well.

The zoo's animals are eight for nine in Super Bowl picks overall, featuring an undefeated seven game picking streak by Eli the orangutan before he died in 2014. Eli's last pick was the Seattle Seahawks over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.