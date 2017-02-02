Quantcast
Video: Hogle Zoo orangutans make Super Bowl LI picks

Hogle Zoo orangutans Acara and Tuah made their Super Bowl LI predictions Thursday — choosing between a pair of paper mache helmets featuring the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots logos.

Acara, the elder orangutan, hung from a branch and picked up the Atlanta Falcons helmet first to signal her choice. Tuah, the zoo's orphaned young orangutan, followed the example of his surrogate mother and picked the Falcons as well.

The zoo's animals are eight for nine in Super Bowl picks overall, featuring an undefeated seven game picking streak by Eli the orangutan before he died in 2014. Eli's last pick was the Seattle Seahawks over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Vulcan, a lion at the zoo, picked up where Eli left off in 2015 as Tuah was too young to make a choice, correctly picking the Patriots over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX to extend the streak to eight straight.

Tuah took over in 2016, but snapped the zoo's streak with a pick of the Carolina Panthers over the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Denver won 24-10.

Check out the primates making their choice in the video above.

 

