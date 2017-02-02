Utah gymnastics: Roberts embraces leadoff role on floor for Utes

She also vaulted for the first time this season at Washington, earning 9.8.

She is scheduled to compete in both events Saturday when Utah hosts No. 15 Cal at 1:30 p.m.

"She is flourishing in our system," Farden said. "She has a good demeanor and is just an engaging athlete."

Succeeding on the floor is nothing new for Roberts, who qualified for the NCAA Regionals in the event and scored a 9.825 last year.

Where she once just wanted a chance at making the lineup, she has seized the leadoff role and helped set the tone for the Utes with successful routines.

"It is my favorite event, and I like to get things going," she said about her leadoff role. "When I am out there, I have more adrenaline than ever."

When she decided to leave Maryland, Roberts visited several schools but was drawn to Utah because she was enticed by the level of gymnastics in the program. A visit with the team and coaches solidified her decision.

"By far this was my favorite place," she said. "The team and coaches, they just feel like one big, happy family, and that is what I wanted."

Roberts kept the floor routine she had last year but worked with Utah assistant Meredith Paulicivic to sharpen her dance elements.

Now the combination of peppy music and crisp dancing is making Roberts' routine a fan favorite, as well as a personal favorite.

"I like it even better than I did last year," she said. "Being able to contribute to this team is fun and amazing."

The Utes are thankful they have her as well, with Farden noting how easily she has become a part of the team.

"It's like she has been here all along," he said. "Her personality is so engaging and she is doing better than ever and is competing some gymnastics that are at the highest level."