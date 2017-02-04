Super Bowl Tale of Two Cities: Atlanta vs. Boston

Boston • Howard Eisley, a Boston College alumnus, is by far the most productive, consistent point guard among the many players who backed up John Stockton. But with limited playing time, he never averaged more than 8.6 points in Utah.

Edge • Falcons.

Movie locations

Atlanta • "Mean Girls 2," not nearly as entertaining or as memorable as the original that starred Lindsay Lohan, was filmed at Sutton Middle School.

Boston • Wheelock College was used as a passable replacement for Harvard in "The Social Network," the story of Mark Zuckerberg's development of Facebook.

Edge • Patriots.

Relocations of former Jazz players

Atlanta • After playing seven seasons for the Jazz, forward Paul Millsap joined the Hawks in 2013 and is now a four-time All-Star selection in the Eastern Conference. The Jazz received no compensation for his departure as an unrestricted free agent.

Boston • After playing most of two seasons for the Jazz, former BYU forward Fred Roberts signed with the Celtics as a restricted free agent in 1986. The Celtics agreed to play two preseason games in Provo as a condition of the Jazz's not matching Boston's offer sheet. The first game was a sellout in the Marriott Center, although the second contest was moved to another site because Roberts no longer played for Boston.

Edge • Falcons.

NHL history

Atlanta • The Flames played in Atlanta from 1972-80 while never winning a playoff series before moving to Calgary. The Thrashers played in Atlanta from 1999-2011 while appearing only once in the playoffs before moving to Winnipeg.