Utah Jazz notes: Jabari Parker shows patience pays off after ACL injury

Exum missed all of last season with a torn ACL and has been in and out of the Jazz rotation this year.

"You look at Jabari Parker, you look at different players that have that injury and … it's a process," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It tests guys. They get that athleticism back but they're not the same for a little while."

Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood has watched Parker, his former Duke teammate, and sees some of his story in Exum's.

"That's one of the worst injuries you can have," Hood said. "It takes a lot, confidence-wise, to get back to where you were. The athletic part will come, but the confidence, it takes a long time. Danté's getting back to where he was, really pushing the ball, playing defense, being active. It just takes a minute."

While he was an assistant in Atlanta, Snyder watched guard Lou Williams work his way back after an ACL injury. Snyder, however, said he believed Exum's path is made more difficult because he has yet to establish himself as a player.

That's a sentiment Kidd can understand.

"We're talking about 20-, 21-, 22-year-olds," Kidd said. "So it takes time to find your way because there are so many talented guys in this league … that are 26, 27, and they have the advantage. It's just a matter of taking the time and not putting extra pressure on yourself."

Guards on the glass

The biggest shot of Hood's season might have been a missed opportunity even a year ago.

In December, Hood raced down the court and fired up a 3-point basket in the game's final second to give the Jazz a win over the Mavericks. And it all started with the shooting guard crashing the boards for a rebound.

"It was a point of emphasis in the offseason," Hood said of his rebounding. "Mainly for offensive reasons, being able to push the ball in transition and be effective that way."

The Jazz are rebounding 77.8 percent of their chances on the defensive glass this season, sixth best in the NBA, but Snyder has asked his guards to chip in and do more.

"We felt like it was a pivotal thing at the end of games last year," Snyder said. "Usually, if you emphasize something with a very strong correlation to winning-players want to win, so they do a better job of it."