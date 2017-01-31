Utah Jazz notes: The Gobert-Diaw French connection still going strong

Diaw and Gobert have logged 558 minutes together on the court this season, compared to 488 minutes for the Lyles-Gobert combo and 358 minutes for the Gobert-Favors combo.

Per 100 possessions, the Jazz have been 9.6 points better than their opponents when Gobert and Diaw have been on the floor together. And only Gordon Hayward (30) has assisted on more of Gobert's baskets than Diaw (23).

"There's an enthusiasm that Rudy has about Boris' game, as we all do," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It's hard not to appreciate Boris' passing and his selflessness and his intelligence. I think those are things Rudy values and wants to have for himself, too."

Inversion aversion

One of Diaw's favorite hobbies? Photography. And the natural beauty of Utah was one of the reasons Diaw was excited for his move to Salt Lake City.

Lately, however, it's been hard to get anything worthwhile in his frame.

"I can't see anything out my window," Diaw said Tuesday. "I want the inversion to go."

Asked if the pollution affected his ability to perform during practices and games, the Jazz forward shrugged.

"No. I mean, I don't know," he said. "Maybe. Is that why I'm tired when I'm on the court? Blame the inversion."

Odds and ends

Favors was limited to non-contact activity in practice for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back to full strength from a knee injury that cost him a month of the season. Rookie Joel Bolomboy, meanwhile, was assigned to the D-League Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

