Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah Jazz notes: The Gobert-Diaw French connection still going strong

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jan 31 2017 08:42 pm
Jazz notes » Gobert-Diaw dynamic helps both offensively.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (9)

Trey Lyles can stretch a defense with his 3-point shooting, then put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. Derrick Favors, at 6 foot 10 and 265 pounds, can provide another big body to bang for buckets in the paint.

But ask Jazz center Rudy Gobert which of Utah's power forwards he most enjoys playing with and he'll tell you it's Boris Diaw.

"They're all different. They all got a different style of play," Gobert said. "For me, I like to play with Boris because he's a playmaker and he likes to create for others."

The Jazz anticipated there would be a French connection between Gobert and Diaw when the latter was acquired from San Antonio last summer. But the relationship has been an especially fruitful one for Gobert.

Diaw and Gobert have logged 558 minutes together on the court this season, compared to 488 minutes for the Lyles-Gobert combo and 358 minutes for the Gobert-Favors combo.

Per 100 possessions, the Jazz have been 9.6 points better than their opponents when Gobert and Diaw have been on the floor together. And only Gordon Hayward (30) has assisted on more of Gobert's baskets than Diaw (23).

"There's an enthusiasm that Rudy has about Boris' game, as we all do," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It's hard not to appreciate Boris' passing and his selflessness and his intelligence. I think those are things Rudy values and wants to have for himself, too."

Inversion aversion

One of Diaw's favorite hobbies? Photography. And the natural beauty of Utah was one of the reasons Diaw was excited for his move to Salt Lake City.

Lately, however, it's been hard to get anything worthwhile in his frame.

"I can't see anything out my window," Diaw said Tuesday. "I want the inversion to go."

Asked if the pollution affected his ability to perform during practices and games, the Jazz forward shrugged.

"No. I mean, I don't know," he said. "Maybe. Is that why I'm tired when I'm on the court? Blame the inversion."

Odds and ends

Favors was limited to non-contact activity in practice for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back to full strength from a knee injury that cost him a month of the season. Rookie Joel Bolomboy, meanwhile, was assigned to the D-League Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

afalk@sltrib.com

Twitter: @aaronfalk

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()