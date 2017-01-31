Utah Jazz: Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled doubt to emerge as NBA all-star for Milwaukee Bucks

"My first year, I was just happy to be in the NBA, I was just 18 years old," Antetokounmpo said in an interview with The Tribune on Tuesday. "By my second year, I looked back on what people said, and that really drove me. I respected everyone's opinion on what they said about me on draft night. But I definitely used it as motivation."

The 2013 draft is considered widely to be one of the worst in a generation. Anthony Bennett, the No. 1 pick out of UNLV, is no longer in the NBA. Michael Carter-Williams, the rookie of the year in that class, is currently a backup point guard with the Chicago Bulls. There are seemingly more busts through the first round than quality starters.

If there was a re-do, Antetokounmpo and Jazz center Rudy Gobert almost certainly would be the top two picks. Antetokounmpo went No. 15, Gobert No. 27. The two play against each other twice a year, but they recognize and acknowledge the bond they share.

"He's a special talent," Gobert said. "I like to watch him play, and it's great to see a guy succeed that was underrated. He's a unique player. I kind of like to watch what he's doing from afar."

Antetokounmpo has blossomed into one of the best players in the league. He's averaging 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. There are few forwards in the league outside of LeBron James and Kevin Durant who are capable of influencing a game in that many ways.

He has a Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 27.20, which is one of the best in the league. He's shooting almost 53 percent from the field.

But the stats don't do his overall impact justice. Antetokounmpo is rare on both ends.

He's one of the most diverse defensive players in the game, blocking two shots and coming up with 1.8 steals a game.

He essentially runs Milwaukee's offense as the point guard but can play anywhere from the point to power forward. That makes him a nightmare matchup for most teams he faces.

He averaged 6.8 points per game in his rookie year, which means he's raised his scoring average by almost 17 points in three seasons.

"I just wanted to get better," Antetokounmpo said. "It was just hard work and spending a lot of time in the gym."

And he's taken a clear leadership role within the team. He's vocal on the floor and not above good-natured trash talk with his teammates. He's very competitive; he spent 45 minutes after Tuesday's practice playing one-on-one against rookies Malcolm Brogdon and Thon Maker, along with veterans Michael Beasley and Mirza Teletovic.

The group competitively shot 3-pointers after that. By the time everyone finished, Antetokounmpo and veteran Jason Terry were the last Buck players on the floor.

"He's growing up," Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. "He loves to play, he loves the competition. He's put in a lot of hard work and he wants to be a leader. That's what makes him special."

If Antetokounmpo has one weakness, it's that he's not proficient from 3-point range, shooting a little less than 30 percent from beyond the arc. So like many teams, the Jazz will try to entice him to shoot the ball from distance. But the Bucks have become a good team this season because Jabari Parker has become an offensive weapon at the other forward spot.