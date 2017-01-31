Quantcast
BYU football: Cougars’ class highlighted by four-star safety Chaz Ah You, who arrived by helicopter

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Feb 01 2017 09:57 pm
BYU football » Sitake said there weren’t any surprises for him.
Provo • BYU coach Kalani Sitake said Wednesday while signing 24 high school prospects to National Letters of Intent that he plans to get creative in using their skills and abilities, describing the 2017 class as "versatile" and "humongous," in some cases.

One particular recruit, Timpview High safety Chaz Ah You, showed that creativity as well, landing in a helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium to announce that he would sign with BYU. Ah You was one of two four-star prospects to sign with the Cougars, joining Bingham High defensive end Langi Tuifua.

"Today happened to be really, really good," said Sitake. "For the most part we knew going into it who more than likely were going to be our guys on this day, and it happened. … There really were no surprises."

Not even the helicopter stunt.

Sitake said Ah You was approached with the idea a few weeks ago by the recruiting service and sports website Bleacher Report, and he accepted the offer because there was considerable interest in his recruitment. Ah You didn't pay for the ride.

"We had an opportunity for him to make that decision, so yeah, why not?" Sitake said. "That's not his personality, and that is not what he is about. But he looked at it as an opportunity to get BYU some publicity, and it worked. People are talking about it."

People also were talking about perhaps the biggest surprise of BYU's haul, the signing of quarterback Joe Critchlow of Franklin, Tenn. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Critchlow signed with Southern Utah in 2015 when current BYU assistant Ed Lamb was the coach there, then went on a church mission to Kansas.

Lamb had discovered Critchlow in the summer of 2014 when he was working at a camp at BYU. Critchlow's family contacted Lamb when he joined BYU's staff, and SUU agreed to release the missionary from his scholarship. That means Critchlow can receive financial aid and begin practicing with the Cougars.

Lamb said BYU is "working on" getting a waiver from the NCAA so Critchlow can be eligible to play in 2017.

Another surprise Wednesday was the signing of former Granger standout Khyiris Tonga, a defensive lineman currently on a church mission who originally signed with Utah out of high school.

"A year ago I asked for the BYU fans to be involved in recruiting, and they did," Sitake said. "Some of these guys were brought to our attention by fans, and we were able to sign some of these kids."

The Cougars entered the day with more unknowns — at least publicly — than normal because about six prospects who were considering BYU waited until Signing Day to make their intentions known.

Counting Ah You, the Cougars got three of those last-minute signings when West Jordan High defensive lineman Alden Tofa and Hunter High lineman Lorenzo Fauatea signed in separate ceremonies at their respective high schools. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said Tofa will go on a church mission first, while Fauatea is expected to play a year then go.

In all, Sitake estimated that 10 or 11 of the 24 signees will go on church missions first, most notably defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki, kicker/punter Ryan Rehkow, Lone Peak running back Jackson McChesney (the only signee who committed to the previous BYU staff), Connecticut offensive lineman Seth Willis, Olympus linebacker Ben Bywater, Cedar quarterback Mason Fakahua, Payson defensive lineman Tyler Batty and Lone Peak defensive back Ammon Hannemann.

"Some are up in the air whether they are going to play this fall or go on missions first," Sitake said.

The coach said three receiver/defensive back types who are not members of the LDS Church — D'Angelo Gunter, Keenan Ellis and Tariq Buchanan — will "fit in well" at BYU and compete for playing time this fall. He said Ah You, a two-way star at Timpview after transferring from Westlake before his senior season, will start out at safety.

There were a few misses for the Cougars. East High defensive end Jordan Lolohea picked Washington over BYU and Utah, while Hawaii offensive lineman Mo Unutoa, son of a former BYU offensive lineman, picked Utah. Coaches said they learned a week ago that Bingham's Jay Tufele, a five-star recruit, was not headed their way despite having them in his top five. He signed with USC.

drew@sltrib.com

Twitter: @drewjay

 

AT A GLANCE

BYU’s 2017 class

Name Pos. Hgt/Wgt School

Jackson McChesney RB 6-0 Lone Peak

Committed in August of 2015, will serve LDS mission first

Isaac Rex TE 6-5/235 San Clemente (Calif.)

Son of former BYU TE Byron Rex always wanted to go to BYU

Tanner Baker DE 6-5/225 Allatoona (Ga.)

Also plays tight end, part of a state title team in Georgia

Preston Lewis DE 6-2/225 Lone Peak

Recruitment picked up after strong showing at a camp in Seattle

Ammon Hannemann DB 6-2/190 Lone Peak

Younger brother of BYU starting safety Micah Hannemann

Donovan Hanna TE 6-5/230 Am. Ldsp. Acad. (Ariz.)

Tutored at Arizona charter school by former BYU QB Max Hall

Ben Bywater LB 6-3/205 Olympus

Also plays RB, had offers from Utah State and Air Force

Tariq Buchanan WR 6-2/175 Elgin (Texas)

Texas speedster also plays DB, returns punts and kicks

Seth Willis OL 6-6/315 Newtown (Conn.)

Committed after attending a BYU camp last summer

Bentley Hanshaw TE 6-6/225 Moorpark (Calif.)

Son of former BYU offensive lineman Tim Hanshaw

Tongi Langi DB 6-1/180 Bingham

Brother of graduating BYU linebacker Harvey Langi

Ryan Rehkow K/P 6-4/190 Central Valley (Wash.)

Had offer from Idaho, will serve church mission before enrolling

Keenan Ellis WR 6-1/170 Bonita Vista (Calif.)

Speedy athlete might end up playing safety for Cougars

Tyler Batty DE 6-5/220 Payson

Had an offer from Princeton, will go on church mission first

Paula “Mango” Finau OL 6-4/330 Baldwin (Hawaii)

Two-way lineman once coached by BYU staffer Jack Damuni

Seleti Fevaleaki DL 6-2/250 Centennial (Calif.)

Late bloomer missed most of sophomore year with broken leg

Langi Tuifua DE 6-3/230 Bingham

Four-star playmaker picked BYU during the Polynesian Bowl

D’Angelo Gunter DB 6-2/180 Del Norte (Calif.)

Picked BYU last week over Vanderbilt, others

Mid-year signees

Ula Tolutau RB 6-1/230 East

4A MVP in 2013, had committed to Wisconsin before church mission

Joe Tukuafu TE 6-4/230 East

Signed with Utah State before church mission to Argentina

John Vaka OL 6-4/270 Diablo Vly. (Calif.) Col.

Decommitted from Oregon after coaching change, signed in Dec.

A.J. Lolohea LB 6-3/230 West HS

Was ticketed to Weber State before mission

Wayne Tei-Kirby DL 6-3/315 Highland (Idaho)/Oregon

From same school that produced former BYU QB Taysom Hill

Austin Lee DB 5-11 205 Alta/Utah

Played in seven games for Utes during 2015 season

Keanu Saleapaga DL 6-5 /265 La Mirada (Calif.)

Signed last February, but did not join the program last fall

Chaz Ah You DB 6-2/199 Timpview

Landed in helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium in signing video

Alden Tofa DL 6-4/260 West Jordan

Will go on church mission first

Lorenzo Fauatea DL 6-4/260 Hunte

Will play year before mission

Khyiris Tonga DL 6-4/300 Granger

Signed with Utah before church mission, change mind while away

Joe Critchlow QB 6-4/210 Franklin/Tenn.

Signed with Southern Utah before church mission to Kansas

