BYU football: Cougars’ class highlighted by four-star safety Chaz Ah You, who arrived by helicopter

AT A GLANCE
BYU’s 2017 class
Name Pos. Hgt/Wgt School
Jackson McChesney RB 6-0 Lone Peak
Committed in August of 2015, will serve LDS mission first
Isaac Rex TE 6-5/235 San Clemente (Calif.)
Son of former BYU TE Byron Rex always wanted to go to BYU
Tanner Baker DE 6-5/225 Allatoona (Ga.)
Also plays tight end, part of a state title team in Georgia
Preston Lewis DE 6-2/225 Lone Peak
Recruitment picked up after strong showing at a camp in Seattle
Ammon Hannemann DB 6-2/190 Lone Peak
Younger brother of BYU starting safety Micah Hannemann
Donovan Hanna TE 6-5/230 Am. Ldsp. Acad. (Ariz.)
Tutored at Arizona charter school by former BYU QB Max Hall
Ben Bywater LB 6-3/205 Olympus
Also plays RB, had offers from Utah State and Air Force
Tariq Buchanan WR 6-2/175 Elgin (Texas)
Texas speedster also plays DB, returns punts and kicks
Seth Willis OL 6-6/315 Newtown (Conn.)
Committed after attending a BYU camp last summer
Bentley Hanshaw TE 6-6/225 Moorpark (Calif.)
Son of former BYU offensive lineman Tim Hanshaw
Tongi Langi DB 6-1/180 Bingham
Brother of graduating BYU linebacker Harvey Langi
Ryan Rehkow K/P 6-4/190 Central Valley (Wash.)
Had offer from Idaho, will serve church mission before enrolling
Keenan Ellis WR 6-1/170 Bonita Vista (Calif.)
Speedy athlete might end up playing safety for Cougars
Tyler Batty DE 6-5/220 Payson
Had an offer from Princeton, will go on church mission first
Paula “Mango” Finau OL 6-4/330 Baldwin (Hawaii)
Two-way lineman once coached by BYU staffer Jack Damuni
Seleti Fevaleaki DL 6-2/250 Centennial (Calif.)
Late bloomer missed most of sophomore year with broken leg
Langi Tuifua DE 6-3/230 Bingham
Four-star playmaker picked BYU during the Polynesian Bowl
D’Angelo Gunter DB 6-2/180 Del Norte (Calif.)
Picked BYU last week over Vanderbilt, others
Mid-year signees
Ula Tolutau RB 6-1/230 East
4A MVP in 2013, had committed to Wisconsin before church mission
Joe Tukuafu TE 6-4/230 East
Signed with Utah State before church mission to Argentina
John Vaka OL 6-4/270 Diablo Vly. (Calif.) Col.
Decommitted from Oregon after coaching change, signed in Dec.
A.J. Lolohea LB 6-3/230 West HS
Was ticketed to Weber State before mission
Wayne Tei-Kirby DL 6-3/315 Highland (Idaho)/Oregon
From same school that produced former BYU QB Taysom Hill
Austin Lee DB 5-11 205 Alta/Utah
Played in seven games for Utes during 2015 season
Keanu Saleapaga DL 6-5 /265 La Mirada (Calif.)
Signed last February, but did not join the program last fall
Chaz Ah You DB 6-2/199 Timpview
Landed in helicopter at LaVell Edwards Stadium in signing video
Alden Tofa DL 6-4/260 West Jordan
Will go on church mission first
Lorenzo Fauatea DL 6-4/260 Hunte
Will play year before mission
Khyiris Tonga DL 6-4/300 Granger
Signed with Utah before church mission, change mind while away
Joe Critchlow QB 6-4/210 Franklin/Tenn.
Signed with Southern Utah before church mission to Kansas