BYU football: Cougars’ class highlighted by four-star safety Chaz Ah You, who arrived by helicopter

Not even the helicopter stunt.

Sitake said Ah You was approached with the idea a few weeks ago by the recruiting service and sports website Bleacher Report, and he accepted the offer because there was considerable interest in his recruitment. Ah You didn't pay for the ride.

"We had an opportunity for him to make that decision, so yeah, why not?" Sitake said. "That's not his personality, and that is not what he is about. But he looked at it as an opportunity to get BYU some publicity, and it worked. People are talking about it."

People also were talking about perhaps the biggest surprise of BYU's haul, the signing of quarterback Joe Critchlow of Franklin, Tenn. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Critchlow signed with Southern Utah in 2015 when current BYU assistant Ed Lamb was the coach there, then went on a church mission to Kansas.

Lamb had discovered Critchlow in the summer of 2014 when he was working at a camp at BYU. Critchlow's family contacted Lamb when he joined BYU's staff, and SUU agreed to release the missionary from his scholarship. That means Critchlow can receive financial aid and begin practicing with the Cougars.

Lamb said BYU is "working on" getting a waiver from the NCAA so Critchlow can be eligible to play in 2017.

Another surprise Wednesday was the signing of former Granger standout Khyiris Tonga, a defensive lineman currently on a church mission who originally signed with Utah out of high school.

"A year ago I asked for the BYU fans to be involved in recruiting, and they did," Sitake said. "Some of these guys were brought to our attention by fans, and we were able to sign some of these kids."

The Cougars entered the day with more unknowns — at least publicly — than normal because about six prospects who were considering BYU waited until Signing Day to make their intentions known.

Counting Ah You, the Cougars got three of those last-minute signings when West Jordan High defensive lineman Alden Tofa and Hunter High lineman Lorenzo Fauatea signed in separate ceremonies at their respective high schools. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said Tofa will go on a church mission first, while Fauatea is expected to play a year then go.

In all, Sitake estimated that 10 or 11 of the 24 signees will go on church missions first, most notably defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki, kicker/punter Ryan Rehkow, Lone Peak running back Jackson McChesney (the only signee who committed to the previous BYU staff), Connecticut offensive lineman Seth Willis, Olympus linebacker Ben Bywater, Cedar quarterback Mason Fakahua, Payson defensive lineman Tyler Batty and Lone Peak defensive back Ammon Hannemann.

"Some are up in the air whether they are going to play this fall or go on missions first," Sitake said.

The coach said three receiver/defensive back types who are not members of the LDS Church — D'Angelo Gunter, Keenan Ellis and Tariq Buchanan — will "fit in well" at BYU and compete for playing time this fall. He said Ah You, a two-way star at Timpview after transferring from Westlake before his senior season, will start out at safety.

There were a few misses for the Cougars. East High defensive end Jordan Lolohea picked Washington over BYU and Utah, while Hawaii offensive lineman Mo Unutoa, son of a former BYU offensive lineman, picked Utah. Coaches said they learned a week ago that Bingham's Jay Tufele, a five-star recruit, was not headed their way despite having them in his top five. He signed with USC.

