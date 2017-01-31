Utah Jazz mailbag: What should the lineup look like, what about the draft?

Tribune Jazz beat reporter Tony Jones will answer readers' questions in a Twitter mailbag each week. You can submit questions using the hashtag #TonyTalks. Here is the this week's questions.

#TonyTalks. What do you think of the shifting lineups for the Jazz? Does this cause a lack of rhythm? — John Jenkins (@Oteachjohn) January 29, 2017

Tony's reply • The substitution pattern by Quin Snyder of late has been very college-like, which isn't surprising given that Snyder once coached college basketball.

A lot of shuffling and mixing. A lot of quick stints, and this is atypical in the NBA.

Usually a coach has an eight- or nine-man lineup with a set rotation. The Jazz are rare in this way. They have 13 guys who were a solid part of an NBA rotation last season (Dante Exum two seasons ago).

So Snyder is going to experiment.

It has a chance to cause a lack of rhythm. At the same time, when general manager Dennis Lindsey put this team together this summer, everyone signed on with their eyes open. Joe Johnson, for example, knows that he will play 25 minutes on some nights and 12 on others. The same thing can be said about Boris Diaw.

There are so many options that Snyder is coaching on matchup and feel for a game each night. The only guys that are guaranteed 30 minutes a game are Gordon Hayward, George Hill and Rudy Gobert. The rest of the roster is battling for minutes.

@tribjazz With the Jazz finally healthy, what's a lineup we haven't seen much of that you'd like to see more of? #TonyTalks & mdash; Mike Ferguson (@Mikefergyferg) January 29, 2017

Tony's reply • I really liked the lineup with four wings around Rudy Gobert. That gives the Jazz a lot of shooting and creativity around their defensive dynamo, who is improving rapidly on offense.

Snyder often has closed with a lineup featuring Johnson at power forward. But because Hill is such a rock at point guard, we won't often see four wings in the game at the same time.

You also can take out Gobert, sub in Derrick Favors and get the same thing with four wings around him.

The Jazz just are getting healthy. They are going to have to find a rotation that works for them in the second half of the season.

In my opinion, that's been Snyder's biggest challenge this season: Doling out minutes.

As I watched the Grizz game, Rudy is being held as the shot goes up to prevent his ability to move to rebounds. How to fix? #TonyTalks — John Jenkins (@Oteachjohn) January 29, 2017

Tony's reply • The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the roughest, toughest teams in the NBA.

The officials know this. They have a well-earned reputation — the grit n' grind reputation — and they are officiated that way.

Simply put, Memphis gets away with a lot on the floor. A lot of grabbing and hand-checking. A lot of pushing and shoving under the basket.

The Grizzlies are NBA's version of the old guy at the YMCA who will do anything it takes to win a game.

The fact that they actually have athletes this season makes them that much more difficult to deal with.

By the way, I'm not hating on Memphis at all. I admire the style of play. It's atypical in today's game, and people think you can't win with an old-school style in today's game. Yet the Grizzlies win. Bravo to them.

As for Gobert, he just has to fight through that stuff. He's a marked man with opponents nowadays. He's so long and athletic that teams are trying to be physical with him around his core to neutralize him. Memphis was able to do that. So Gobert's next evolutionary step is to not allow this to happen.

@sltribsports @tribjazz @utahjazz #TonyTalks What do you think the Jazz need to be a title contender? Or to beat the bests teams? — #TakeNote (30-19) (@utahjazzarg) January 30, 2017

Tony's reply • I think they need time. And I think they have the pieces to be a contender.

The Jazz core is yet to reach its prime. Hayward is 26. Hood and Gobert are 24. Favors is 25. Exum and Trey Lyles are both 21. If the Jazz bring Hill back, he's the only person in the core group outside of his 20s.

There is still internal growth remaining in this group. And the Jazz are in terrific position to add to the group, unlike many playoff teams. They have two first-round picks this season and likely two first-round picks next season. They still have money to sign their most important guys, and they retain a lot of flexibility around the roster. So they are in a good spot as an organization.

Nobody is beating the Golden State Warriors this season. But if anyone is still on the rise in the Western Conference in subsequent years, it's the Jazz.

What moves do you see the Jazz doing to get above the salary floor? #TonyTalks — Colby (@KiImari) January 30, 2017

Tony's reply • The Jazz are $4 million below the salary floor, and they aren't required to get above the floor. As for moves near the trade deadline, they will listen like they always do.

If the front office thinks there is a deal out there that will help the team, Lindsey consistently has shown he will pull the trigger.

#tonytalks @tribjazz With a deep roster this year does the Jazz aim for a specific position or best available at the draft? — Blurbman (@blurbman) January 30, 2017

Tony's reply • I think in the 20s, where the Jazz likely will be selecting, the rule of thumb is best available, and you figure out from there what it means for your roster.

The Jazz don't really have a glaring need. Maybe a power forward or another center. Maybe another point guard, although the Jazz really want to develop Exum.

But on paper, they are pretty stacked at every spot. So best available probably is the way they will go.