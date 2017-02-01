Prep football: Bingham’s Jay Tufele commits to Southern California on emotional day for family

"It's been really tough. It's really opened up my mind on things," Jay said. "It's motivated me to work as hard as I can and not take anything for granted. My dad has been my No. 1 fan all through life, I just wanted to do what's best and whatever I can to help."

So Tufele and his siblings, specifically his older sister, Ilovea Toli, huddled together. Their parents had raised them, now it was time to repay them.

"We all chipped in," said Jay's younger brother, L.J.

"It hasn't been easy, but I know my role as the oldest," Toli said. "In our culture, it's a big responsibility to always take care of our parents because they've taken care of us."

The children contributed to the family's financial responsibility by working various jobs. As an airport employee, Toli inherited the largest portion of the bills, paying for rent, groceries and medical expenses.

"It's what is embodied in our culture. When your parents aren't doing the best — the best you can do is help out your family," Jay said. "I'm really proud of my sisters. I look up to them. I really appreciate everything they've done. They've done an amazing job."

Toli's sacrifice allowed Jay to continue playing football. He excelled on the gridiron. As a junior, he was named The Tribune's Player of the Year in 2015. Considered a five-star prospect, he narrowed his choices to USC, Utah, Ohio State, Michigan and BYU.

In the end, it was between the Trojans and the Utes. Two days before national signing day, Jay made the decision with his family to head for Southern California. He'll enroll in June.

"It means the world to me to be able to have the chance to know I can go exceed and excel," Jay said. "It means the world to be able to help my family, and this is just the beginning. This is the first step to the goal I want to get to."

Wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers pullover, Line was able to attend the ceremony. His heath is on the rise, though he's still recovering.

"I'm so thankful. It's unbelievable," he said about being able to see his son's dream come true. "My children, I'm so happy. They bring me back."

As spectators trickled out of the auditorium, they huddled together for a group photo. It was a moment that didn't seem possible. Yet here they were, all healthy, embracing each other in pure happiness.

"It all opened our eyes," Toli said with tears swelling in her eyes. "We're closer than ever. Family is everything."

