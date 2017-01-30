Utah Jazz notes: Alec Burks looking to ‘simplify’ his attack

"I know what it can be like. You can be here and you can laying on the operating table the next day," Burks said. "I'm grateful every time I get to play."

Snyder has been impressed overall with Burks' play, despite a five-turnover night against Memphis.

"Just out of control, rust," Burks said, explaining the giveaways. "That's 12 months I haven't played. That's all that is. I think I ran over three people for three of them. That's all it is. I'll get better with it next time."

Snyder would like to see those turnovers cleaned up. And he'd like to see Burks simplify his attack some, too.

"There's no question there have been times when we'd like the degree of difficulty to be a little bit less with some of the things he does," Snyder said. "But he is who he is. He's effective. You don't want to change something that's a strength. You want to mold it and modify it."

That might be a tough spot for some players. Burks, however, said he'll do his best to make it work.

"I'm trying to simplify it as much as I can, but I just react off instincts," Burks said. "I do crazy stuff. I be spinning it off the backboard. They just want me to lay it up simple and go strong to the rim."

Limited Favors

Power forward Derrick Favors was held out of contact drills during Monday's practice, two days after his coaches said Favors' tired legs in warmups caused them to rest him against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"He conditioned. He didn't participate in the contact portion of practice," Snyder said. "We're just continuing to get him in the best place he can be, just rest and recuperation so he's at his best."

Favors missed a month of action earlier this season because of a knee injury. Snyder said Monday he believes Favors is getting close to being 100 percent healthy.

"I think he's approaching that, absolutely," the coach said. "There's a process with him, like any player. … But my hope is yes, and he's pretty close right now."