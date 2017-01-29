Utah Jazz notes: Jazz try to walk the line between disruption and discipline

"Philosophically for us, we've tried to be a team that doesn't foul," Snyder said. "… We don't want to sacrifice what we call disciplined disruption. I don't want disruption at the expense of discipline."

In Utah's two trips to the NBA Finals (1997 and 1998), the Jazz committed more fouls than just about anybody else in the league, averaging about 24 a game.

This year's Jazz are currently ninth in the NBA in fouls, committing 18.9 per game. As a result, teams are taking about 20 free throws a night against the Jazz, the fifth fewest, and the Jazz currently rank second in defensive efficiency.

"That's probably something that you've seen kind of historically in my background. That's Spurs-driven on some level," Snyder said of his philosophy. "… You don't want to sacrifice aggressiveness. But free throws, you look at what makes a successful defense, that's one of the four factors right? You don't foul."

Long shots

Memphis' Marc Gasol was named to his third All-Star team last week. On Saturday, he looked like a guy trying to secure an invite to the 3-point contest, too. The 7-footer went 4 for 5 from deep, hitting two of them during a 12-point third quarter.

"Whoever scores more 3s is going to win the game and I think it comes down to that," Gasol said after the Grizzlies had beaten the Jazz for the third time in four games this season. "Because both teams play a slower pace, both teams like to control the tempo of the game, so whoever wins that battle is going to win the game."

Super fan

Atlanta native Derrick Favors always looks forward to his team's annual trip back to his hometown.

This year, however, could be super special for him.

The Jazz will land in Atlanta next Sunday, when the Falcons and the Patriots square off in Super Bowl 51 — and Favors is predicting victory for the guys from Georgia.

"I'm excited," he said. "If they win, I'm going to be right there in the celebration with everybody."

