Utah Jazz: Sluggish Jazz lose to Grizzlies, 102-95

Specifically, Snyder said, he wants the NBA's second-ranked defense to get back to defending the way he knows it can.

On Saturday night, the Jazz watched as the Grizzlies, who have been the league's second-worst shooting team, connected on 51.3 percent of their field goal attempts. Memphis veterans Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph combined for 69 of their team's points.

"If we're going to play defense like that," Snyder said, "we're not going to win many games."

Utah's defense took its first hit even before the ball was tossed in the air. After watching Derrick Favors warm up for the game, the Jazz decided to give the power forward a night off to rest.

"We just felt like he didn't have any life," Snyder said.

Utah, however, certainly could have used the 6-foot-10 big man against a Grizzlies frontcourt that bullied Utah in the paint.

"We missed his physicality as much as anything," Snyder said. "He's another presence against a team like Memphis. Boris [Diaw] fought like crazy. Trey Lyles fought."

But they weren't able to slow Randolph, who scored a season-high 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

"We need to get our defense back on track," said Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who finished the night with 15 points and nine rebounds.

After trailing by as much as 12 in the game, Gobert cut the Memphis lead down to 3 with a rim-rocking dunk with 5:20 to play. Conley sure that was as close as Utah would get. The Grizzlies point guard scored 23 points, including seven straight in the fourth quarter to end an 8-2 run by the Jazz.

"They have good players and we have to respect that, but a lot of breakdowns in coverages gave them some open looks," Jazz point guard George Hill said.

Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood scored a team-high 20 points, but was left lamenting his team's defensive performance after dropping to 30-19 on the year.

"Defense, communication, that's our calling card," he said. "That's what we've got to get back to."

The Jazz don't play again until Wednesday night, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We're definitely not playing our best basketball, that's for sure," said Jazz forward Gordon Hayward. "… I think this rest period coming up right here is going to be huge for us. Hopefully we get some guys to get some energy back, get some juice back. It's good that we're at home too to get in some extra shots, recovery, whatever you need, and then refocus and try to close this thing out before the break."

