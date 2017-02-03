Boys’ basketball: In wild finish, Hillcrest edges Kearns in overtime 85-83

Suddenly, Hillcrest turned that five-point deficit into a 73-72 lead with 32 seconds to play.

But the fun was just beginning.

After McKay Ashby hit a free throw with 13 seconds left, Kearns' Nick Valles drove the length of the floor for a tying layup with two seconds left.

That forced overtime, which is when the Ashby brothers took over. Senior Stockton scored four points, junior McKay scored off a steal and Brox hit a free throw with six seconds left that finally put Kearns away.

The Cougars led by 11 in the second half but Hillcrest, led by Stockton Ashby who finished with 25 points, kept chipping away.

"I instill that you play until the buzzer no matter what," said Hillcrest coach Sam Richins, whose team stayed in second place in Region 5 and avenged an earlier loss to Kearns. "We've won most of our close games. We have had some crazy comebacks."

Kearns is a streaky, quick team capable of unbelievable runs. The Cougars seemed to feed on emotion.

Stockton Ashby said the engine that drives Kearns also makes the Cougars vulnerable to a comeback.

That emotion ultimately proved too much.

"I reminded the kids that when the game gets chippy out there, it is important not to get caught up in the extracurricular stuff," said Richins, who is only the fifth coach in Hillcrest's storied basketball history.

Kearns was led by Valles with 26 points and Andrew with 23. Davis chipped in 16 for Hillcrest, which hosts Region 5 leader Olympus on Tuesday.

wharton@sltrib.com

Twitter @tribtomwharton