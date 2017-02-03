Quantcast
Boys’ basketball: In wild finish, Hillcrest edges Kearns in overtime 85-83

By Tom Wharton Special to The Tribune
First Published      Updated 5 hours ago
Boys’ basketball » Hillcrest has six-point possession in final minute of regulation.
Midvale • It's not often that a team completes a four-point possession.

So when Kearns' David Andrew hit a 3-pointer followed by a free throw to give the Cougars a late five-point lead against Hillcrest on Friday night, it looked as though a late Husky rally had been staved off.

But the Huskies took advantage of a Kearns technical foul on the next possession for a six-point play that led to a wild 85-83 overtime victory for the home squad.

After Andrew's four-point play, Hillcrest's Karris Davis was fouled. Kearns was whistled for a technical. Davis hit two free throws, freshman Brox Ashby hit the two free throws and then Stockton Ashby scored off the inbounds play.

Suddenly, Hillcrest turned that five-point deficit into a 73-72 lead with 32 seconds to play.

But the fun was just beginning.

After McKay Ashby hit a free throw with 13 seconds left, Kearns' Nick Valles drove the length of the floor for a tying layup with two seconds left.

That forced overtime, which is when the Ashby brothers took over. Senior Stockton scored four points, junior McKay scored off a steal and Brox hit a free throw with six seconds left that finally put Kearns away.

The Cougars led by 11 in the second half but Hillcrest, led by Stockton Ashby who finished with 25 points, kept chipping away.

"I instill that you play until the buzzer no matter what," said Hillcrest coach Sam Richins, whose team stayed in second place in Region 5 and avenged an earlier loss to Kearns. "We've won most of our close games. We have had some crazy comebacks."

Kearns is a streaky, quick team capable of unbelievable runs. The Cougars seemed to feed on emotion.

Stockton Ashby said the engine that drives Kearns also makes the Cougars vulnerable to a comeback.

That emotion ultimately proved too much.

"I reminded the kids that when the game gets chippy out there, it is important not to get caught up in the extracurricular stuff," said Richins, who is only the fifth coach in Hillcrest's storied basketball history.

Kearns was led by Valles with 26 points and Andrew with 23. Davis chipped in 16 for Hillcrest, which hosts Region 5 leader Olympus on Tuesday.

AT A GLANCE

Hillcrest 85, Kearns 83

Hillcrest uses a six-point possession to take the lead with 32 seconds left and then holds off Kearns in OT to stay in second place in Region 5.

» All three Ashby brothers — senior Stockton, junior McKay and freshman Brox — score for Hillcrest in overtime.

» Nick Valley scores 26 and David Andrew adds 23 for Kearns.

