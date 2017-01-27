Utah Jazz notes: Backup point guard? Alec Burks gets a shot

Burks has been working his way into form slowly since returning from a November ankle surgery. With his recent play, however, Snyder felt confident using on Burks as a ball-handler without a true point guard on the floor.

Snyder said before Thursday's game, "It would have been unfair to him to put him in a situation that isn't the most situation he can be in. But I feel like the way he's played recently that he was getting more comfortable, and it made sense to look at that."

Though he said he still feels rusty, Burks has started to round into form over his past five games, averaging 11.4 points and 2 rebounds while playing about 18 minutes.

"I'm getting there," he said. "I'm still trying to find my rhythm, but I think I'm making another good step in the right direction from my rehab."

Slow-Mo Joe

Joe Ingles has been one of the top shooters in the NBA from behind the arc this season, connecting on 44.5 percent of his 3-pointers, but the Aussie has not been invited to participate in the 3-point contest at all-star weekend.

Ingles said he plans to spend the break with his family. Besides, Ingles said, with his slow release he might not make it through all five racks of basketballs in the contest.

"I would have ran to the third one and the buzzer would have sounded," Ingles quipped.

In memory

The entire Jazz coaching staff wore bow ties during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers as a tribute to Michael Goldberg, who worked as executive director of the National Basketball Coaches Association for more than three decades. Goldberg, 73, died Jan. 20. Coaches around the league will continue to wear the ties, a staple of Goldberg's style, for all games through Sunday.

