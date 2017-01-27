Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov’s journey to NBA began in a hospital

"I was still a teenager," Kokoskov said. "It changed my life. I knew from that point on that I couldn't play the game. But I was always in love with the game, so I told myself that I would stay in the game. I never had a doubt that I would stay in basketball, in some capacity."

Kokoskov knows he's lucky to be alive. Every game, each practice and every after-practice session with the Jazz players he's responsible for, he attacks it like it's his last.

Kokoskov has become a trailblazer, and is one of the most experienced assistants in the NBA. He's the first international assistant in league history, and was on the bench when the Detroit Pistons won the NBA title in 2004.

Yet, that collision allows him to stay grounded each day. Kokoskov is one step from becoming a head coach in the NBA. He's the current head coach of the Slovenian national team. But even Kokoskov's friends say they would have liked to see where his playing career could have taken him.

"He could've been a great player," said Divac, currently the head of basketball operations for the Sacramento Kings. "He was an excellent player before the injuries. I'm glad he's in the NBA. He's a very intelligent coach, who has a great knowledge of basketball. We are close friends, and he's very, very important to Serbian basketball. I'm very proud of him."

Basketball junkies

Coach Quin Snyder made a name for himself as a point guard at Duke, then turned that into a gig on coach Mike Krzyzewski's staff after graduation. By the late 1990s, Snyder had become one of the most sought-after young coaches in college basketball before becoming coach at Missouri. In building a staff, Kokoskov was one of his first hires.

"It was an easy call," Snyder said.

The two met while Snyder was still at Duke and Kokoskov was on a tour of American schools. The two became fast friends.

"We were kindred spirits," Snyder said. "He stayed a week, and then he stayed another week. When I got hired at Missouri, I wanted him with me."

That hire made Kokoskov the first full-time European assistant coach in NCAA Division I history.

It lasted one year.

"He left me," Snyder said with a laugh.