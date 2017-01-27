Quantcast
Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov’s journey to NBA began in a hospital

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jan 27 2017 08:00 pm
Jazz » Assistant coach Igor Kokoskov’s playing days ended in a car crash, but a coaching career blossomed from it.
Epiphanies in life come at different times and different places for different people.

Igor Kokoskov's came in a small hospital room in Serbia in the early 1990s.

Kokoskov today is the top assistant coach for the Utah Jazz. Back in those days, though, he was an athletic 18 year-old looking for a way to break into professional basketball, like Vlade Divac and Toni Kukoc — a pair of high-profile internationals from Serbia and Croatia, respectively, who went on to stardom in the NBA.

A serious car accident — a near-fatal head-on collision — changed that. Kokoskov's knee was mangled. His dreams of playing pro ball were shattered. His injuries took months to heal. As he lay in that hospital bed on many nights, he knew his playing days were finished.

"I was still a teenager," Kokoskov said. "It changed my life. I knew from that point on that I couldn't play the game. But I was always in love with the game, so I told myself that I would stay in the game. I never had a doubt that I would stay in basketball, in some capacity."

Kokoskov knows he's lucky to be alive. Every game, each practice and every after-practice session with the Jazz players he's responsible for, he attacks it like it's his last.

Kokoskov has become a trailblazer, and is one of the most experienced assistants in the NBA. He's the first international assistant in league history, and was on the bench when the Detroit Pistons won the NBA title in 2004.

Yet, that collision allows him to stay grounded each day. Kokoskov is one step from becoming a head coach in the NBA. He's the current head coach of the Slovenian national team. But even Kokoskov's friends say they would have liked to see where his playing career could have taken him.

"He could've been a great player," said Divac, currently the head of basketball operations for the Sacramento Kings. "He was an excellent player before the injuries. I'm glad he's in the NBA. He's a very intelligent coach, who has a great knowledge of basketball. We are close friends, and he's very, very important to Serbian basketball. I'm very proud of him."

Basketball junkies

Coach Quin Snyder made a name for himself as a point guard at Duke, then turned that into a gig on coach Mike Krzyzewski's staff after graduation. By the late 1990s, Snyder had become one of the most sought-after young coaches in college basketball before becoming coach at Missouri. In building a staff, Kokoskov was one of his first hires.

"It was an easy call," Snyder said.

The two met while Snyder was still at Duke and Kokoskov was on a tour of American schools. The two became fast friends.

"We were kindred spirits," Snyder said. "He stayed a week, and then he stayed another week. When I got hired at Missouri, I wanted him with me."

That hire made Kokoskov the first full-time European assistant coach in NCAA Division I history.

It lasted one year.

"He left me," Snyder said with a laugh.

AT A GLANCE

About Igor Kokoskov

» From 2008-2006, he was the head coach of the Georgian National Team.

» Kokoskov is 1-0 as a head coach. On Dec. 5, 2016, he took over for Quin Snyder, who fell ill before a game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz won 107-101.

» Kokoskov was awarded the Order of Honour — Georgia’s highest civilian honor — in 2011.

» Kokoskov has coached in an Olympics, and an NBA all-star game. He also has won an NBA title.

Kokoskov’s NBA timeline

2000-2003 » Los Angeles Clippers

2003-2008 » Detroit Pistons (Won 2004 NBA title)

2008-2013 » Phoenix Suns

2013-2014 » Cleveland Cavaliers

2015 » Orlando Magic

2015-present » Utah Jazz

