Boys’ basketball: Timpanogos tops Timpview 60-59 in Region 7

By Beky Beaton Special to The Tribune
First Published      Updated 5 hours ago
Orem • In the kind of Region 7 boys' basketball barn-burner that has become almost routine, Timpanogos guard Justin Beus converted the front end of a 1-and-1 with 2.4 seconds left to break a tie and secure a 60-59 upset of No. 1 Timpview on Friday night.

In a raucous environment provided by fans for both squads, the Timberwolves jumped ahead quickly and led by 15 points at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Thunderbirds responded with a 19-6 advantage in the second period, and the score went back and forth throughout the remainder of the contest.

The teams combined to make 17 3-pointers in the game, contributed by eight different players.

Timpview used its 10 treys to help counter the interior size advantage of Timpanogos, but the Timberwolves were relentless in pounding the glass on both ends of the floor.

The score was tied at 59-59 with about three minutes left on the clock, and each team had opportunities down the stretch but failed to convert them.

The Thunderbirds ran the clock down, working to take the last shot.

They actually got an open look but from way outside. Beus grabbed the most important of his rebounds and was fouled, sending him to the line for a chance to win the game.

"I was calm," the senior said. "We shoot those every day in practice, and it was just another free throw. I had confidence in myself, but we all believe in each other and I know the whole team was behind me."

He made the first attempt, setting off a thunderous roar from the home crowd. He intentionally missed the second, and senior guard Conner Halford intercepted Timpview's final long pass attempt to secure the victory.

"I knew where the ball was going so I was just waiting for that pass," Halford said.

Halford also contributed to his team's success with a lot of drive-and-kick plays. "That's kind of our game," he said.

Beus was the beneficiary of many of those dishes and finished with a game-high 22 points, including four from long distance.

He called the box out that led to the final foul one of the little things that make a difference in the outcome of a contest.

 

AT A GLANCE

Timpanogos 60, Timpview 59

» With the victory, Timpanogos has now drawn even with Timpview in Region 7 at 8-1, and the teams also have identical overall records of 14-4.

» Timpview had four players in double figures, led by senior guard Jordan Sagers with 16. Senior forward Jackson Hart came off the bench and sank four 3-pointers for the T-birds.

» If each team wins all of its remaining games, the programs will share the region title and a tiebreaker formula will be used to determine who gets top seed into the state tournament.

