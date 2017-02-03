Boys’ basketball: Timpanogos tops Timpview 60-59 in Region 7

Timpview used its 10 treys to help counter the interior size advantage of Timpanogos, but the Timberwolves were relentless in pounding the glass on both ends of the floor.

The score was tied at 59-59 with about three minutes left on the clock, and each team had opportunities down the stretch but failed to convert them.

The Thunderbirds ran the clock down, working to take the last shot.

They actually got an open look but from way outside. Beus grabbed the most important of his rebounds and was fouled, sending him to the line for a chance to win the game.

"I was calm," the senior said. "We shoot those every day in practice, and it was just another free throw. I had confidence in myself, but we all believe in each other and I know the whole team was behind me."

He made the first attempt, setting off a thunderous roar from the home crowd. He intentionally missed the second, and senior guard Conner Halford intercepted Timpview's final long pass attempt to secure the victory.

"I knew where the ball was going so I was just waiting for that pass," Halford said.

Halford also contributed to his team's success with a lot of drive-and-kick plays. "That's kind of our game," he said.

Beus was the beneficiary of many of those dishes and finished with a game-high 22 points, including four from long distance.

He called the box out that led to the final foul one of the little things that make a difference in the outcome of a contest.