Boys’ basketball: Lone Peak edges American Fork, 72-69

Ashworth scores 20 in Knights' victory.

American Fork • The first two quarters looked nothing like the Lone Peak that players, coaches and fans alike have been used to watching.

But the visiting Knights flipped the switch just in time, and used a big second half to hold off a tenacious American Fork team, 72-69.

"We said this is not us, we usually don't play like this," Lone Peak's Max McGrath said. "We came together as a team and turned it around. This was us. We played as a team in the second half."

Steven Ashworth scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as the Knights (16-4, 8-0 Region 4) turned a 26-24 halftime deficit into a lead they didn't relinquish, despite getting the best efforts of the Cavemen.