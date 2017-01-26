Jazz notes: Forward Trey Lyles has one rule when it comes to Rookie/Sophomore challenge

"More than anything, it's a celebration of basketball," said Exum, still considered a sophomore because he missed last season with an injury. "I think it's a good thing to be recognized as someone who played well. I'm very happy that I got selected, and that I get to share that experience with a teammate."

Lyles and Exum will play on a world team that features players such as Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks.

This is the third consecutive year the Jazz will put two players in the rookie/sophomore game. Two years ago, it was Exum and Rudy Gobert. Last year, Raul Neto joined Lyles.

"I'm definitely happy about it," Lyles said. "It's a blessing to be a part of this, and to be selected for something like that. I just want to go out and have a lot of fun."

Lyles, who is averaging eight points a night, said he wants to use the game as a steppingstone to improve. Playing in the All-Star game is one of his career goals, and much of the weekend will be used to bond with his teammates, as well as catch up with friends from his Kentucky days, such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker.

"It'll definitely be fun to have another teammate and to play with a teammate again," Lyles said. "We'll play a little 2-on-2 while we're out there. So it will be a good thing."

Hood back in starting lineup for Jazz

Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood returned to the lineup on Thursday night, the bone contusion in his knee healed enough for him to play. Hood missed almost two weeks of action after injuring the knee while making a move to the basket during a game against the Orlando Magic.

Hood went through shootaround on Thursday morning without complication. He warmed up before the game and was deemed good to go. He also returned directly to the starting lineup.

Streaking

The Jazz, entering Thursday night, had won six of their past seven games against the Lakers. … Los Angeles was without guard D'Angelo Russell, who missed the game with an MCL sprain.

