Utah Jazz: Teammates, coaches thrilled to see Gordon Hayward earn All-Star nod

"I'm thrilled for him," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "… I think everybody's really, really happy for him that he's recognized in that capacity. It's a great thing for him."

Hayward joined Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Golden State's Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, Los Angeles' DeAndre Jordan and Memphis' Marc Gasol in being named reserves Thursday.

A notable absence from that list: Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert awoke from his pregame nap before the 5 p.m. announcement and turned on his TV hoping to hear his name called among the reserves.

"I thought I had a chance, but I wasn't counting on it," Gobert said.

Gobert is averaging 12.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while anchoring one of the league's most formidable defenses. That, however, apparently wasn't enough for the NBA's coaches, whose votes decide the All-Star reserves.

Snyder on Thursday morning said making his own selection was a difficult process.

"It would have been difficult if there were 20 spots," he said, later adding that he did not consider Gobert's omission a snub.

"I'm disappointed for Rudy but not entirely. Rudy doesn't and shouldn't need that affirmation," the coach said. "… Rudy's done some terrific things for our team. He's so important to what we're doing. That doesn't change if he's a quote-unquote all-star or not. He's an All-Star for us."

The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 19. Hayward will be joined in New Orleans for the weekend's festivities by teammates Dante Exum and Trey Lyles, both of whom were selected to the league's Rising Stars game for the top rookie and sophomore players.

Lyles said his interactions with Hayward during offseason workouts in Salt Lake City hinted at an All-Star season.

"When I would come back, I would always see him in the gym working out and working hard," the 20-year-old forward said. "It's definitely something that he had in his mind that he was going to achieve."

Hayward has done that, posting career-highs in points and rebounds, putting the Jazz in position to fight for home court in a playoff series come April in the process.

"It's awesome. Obviously he thoroughly deserves it," Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. "We think Rudy could have been in there too. But with Gordon, everyone has seen his progress form a skinny little, whatever, 80-pounder when he got drafted to improve each year."