Olympics: Los Angeles Council puts final stamp on 2024 Games bid

Los Angeles • The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal that could bring the 2024 Olympic Games to Southern California.

The unanimous vote legally empowers the city to host the Games, if Los Angeles is selected by the International Olympic Committee in September.

It also means the city would agree to cover any financial shortfalls, which have long bedeviled the Olympics.

The privately run bid is competing against Paris and Budapest, Hungary, for the 2024 Games.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement that the vote highlighted strong support for the proposal in the city.