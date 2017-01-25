Utah Jazz: Dante Exum, Trey Lyles selected for All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge

Utah Jazz » Both will play for the World Team in the game.

The Jazz will find out on Thursday if forward Gordon Hayward or center Rudy Gobert — or both — make NBA's Western Conference All-Star Game as reserves.

On Wednesday, however, the the team found out it will be represented in New Orleans on All-Star Weekend, regardless. Second-year Jazzmen Dante Exum and Trey Lyles have been chosen to play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge, the rookie/sophomore game played on the Friday before the All-Star Game.

Exum is a native of Australia. Lyles hails from Canada, although he played his high school basketball in Indiana.