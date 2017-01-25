Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah Jazz: Dante Exum, Trey Lyles selected for All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jan 25 2017 10:10 pm
Utah Jazz » Both will play for the World Team in the game.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (22)

The Jazz will find out on Thursday if forward Gordon Hayward or center Rudy Gobert — or both — make NBA's Western Conference All-Star Game as reserves.

On Wednesday, however, the the team found out it will be represented in New Orleans on All-Star Weekend, regardless. Second-year Jazzmen Dante Exum and Trey Lyles have been chosen to play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge, the rookie/sophomore game played on the Friday before the All-Star Game.

Exum is a native of Australia. Lyles hails from Canada, although he played his high school basketball in Indiana.

Exum is technically in his third season, but the 21 year-old point guard is eligible for the game because he missed last season with a torn ACL. The former lottery pick is averaging six points, almost two rebounds and two assists per game while rotating between the backup and No. 3 point guard spots. Exum has averaged 19.5 minutes over 33 games, including 16 starts, mostly while starting point guard George Hill was injured.

Lyles has been a mainstay in Quin Snyder's rotation this season off the bench as a versatile 6-foot-10 power forward. He has played in all 47 games this season, and made three starts, while averaging 8 points and 4 rebounds per game. A former Kentucky star, Lyles is playing 19 minutes per game, and along with Exum is looked upon as a big piece of the future for the Jazz.

Exum and Lyles are playing in their second Rising Stars Challenge. They are the fifth and sixth players in Jazz history to appear in the game twice.

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()