Utah Jazz: Four games in five nights? Jazz will be happy to see grueling stretch rest in peace

The Jazz wrapped up their turn Tuesday in Denver. And they won't mind all that much if it's the last time they ever have to do it.

"It was tough mentally. It's just mental fatigue out there," forward Derrick Favors said. "For me, four-in-five is definitely tough, but we've just got to come out here and play and be ready."

Next season, however, that might not be the case.

As part of the league's new collective bargaining agreement, teams will play a maximum of six preseason games (down from eight) and training camp will be shortened by seven days. Stretching the regular season over 177 days, rather than 170, should give the schedule makers the extra room needed to reduce back-to-backs more and eliminate four-in-fives.

"I think health is the biggest issue for the players, and maybe the level of the game for the fans," Snyder said. "That's something they're looking at, but at this point everybody's got them."

And almost everyone who has them has lost the fourth game. Teams are 4-10 on the fifth night of a four-in-five this season; only the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder having escaped with victories.

Alec Burks wasn't complaining after the Jazz's 103-93 defeat Tuesday. Burks is 25 but still old enough to remember a more trying stretch.

"My first year, we played three games back to back to back," said Burks, whose rookie season in 2011 was shortened by a lockout. "So it is what it is."

But league officials know it doesn't have to be that way forever.

The Jazz's four-in-five stretch started with a 1,000-mile trip to Dallas, where they needed overtime to beat the Mavericks on Friday. They flew back to Salt Lake City that night and beat the Indiana Pacers the next day. The Jazz went down to the wire with Oklahoma City on four days rest Monday before flying to Denver for Tuesday's contest in the Mile High City.

"It was pretty tough," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. "I think it was the toughest stretch of the season for me personally. I know we can't have excuses. We've got to come out and have to play every night and compete."

But even for a Jazz team with a deep bench and young legs, it proved to be a challenge to maintain its level of play. "It's hard just trying to find the energy and trying to focus," Gobert said.

So count them among the players who won't miss these weeks when they're gone.

"For sure, for sure," Gobert said when asked if he'd be glad to have four-in-fives eliminated. "It's great to have a lot of games, but it's great to be able to recover a little bit."

