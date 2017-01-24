Jazz notes: Rodney Hood ‘on track’ in his recovery from knee injury

The Jazz have managed to stay afloat, even as Hood has missed five games since the injury. Unquestionably, though, Snyder would like to have the shooting guard, and his 14 points per game, back soon.

"I don't know if that means we're going to see him later this week or the next week," Snyder said. "There's another phase there where, once we clear him for some more competitive stuff, he can air it out and see how he's feeling. But right now he's feeling good."

Harm, no foul

The screen Oklahoma City big man Steve Adams set to free Russell Westbrook for his game-winning jumper Monday night had some Jazz fans crying foul. The NBA's referees, however, disagreed and said the officials on the floor made the right decision not to blow the whistle and call a moving screen on Adams.

After the screen, the report of the game's last two minutes stated, Adams and Jazz point guard George Hill "continue moving up the floor. Any contact is marginal."

And another one

Rudy Gobert's double-double streak lives on.

The NBA credited the Jazz center with an extra offensive rebound and another missed tip-in attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, giving him 10 total rebounds on the night. That extended Gobert's streak to a franchise-record 31 games.

Ballot box

The all-star reserves will be announced Thursday, but Gobert can count on vote for sure. Denver coach Michael Malone said he voted for the Jazz center. All-star hopeful Gordon Hayward, however, did not make Malone's ballot.

afalk@sltrib.com

Twitter: @aaronfalk