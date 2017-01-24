Utah Jazz: Rally falls short as Jazz drop 103-93 decision in Denver

After dropping a heartbreaker to Oklahoma City on Monday night in Salt Lake City, the Jazz fell in uglier fashion Tuesday in a game that had all the makings of a scheduled loss. The Jazz were playing their fourth game in five nights and had taken the long way to get there, including an overtime win in Dallas and a knockdown-drag-out affair with the Thunder.

And they looked beat as they let a 22-10 lead midway through the first quarter turn into a 17-point deficit.

Still, Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn't want to hear the F-word.

"No excuses," he said. "Fatigue? Everybody's fatigued. This is January. It's hard. To the extent that becomes an excuse, you can ride that one as long as you want. I don't want our guys to think about being fatigued."

Instead, Snyder blamed a lack of discipline for putting the Nuggets on the free throw line 31 times to Utah's 21, and defensive breakdowns that let Denver big man Nikola Jokic go for 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

"We fouled," Snyder said. "I thought we just started making some undisciplined plays and we had breakdowns where we just put them on the foul line. All of a sudden we're playing against a set defense every possession. We looked like we were stuck in mud at that point."

Before the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed he had voted for Jazz center Rudy Gobert as an all-star reserve. But for too long Tuesday night, though, the Utah Jazz center wasn't able to show it on the court, sidelined by foul trouble as he watched his teammates try to fight through the Mile High altitude on tired legs.

And when Gobert and the Jazz did make their push, it was too little and too late.

"I came back in trying to win the game, trying to make a push," said Gobert, who had 11 points and nine rebounds. "We knew we were going to have a chance. We did a good job of trying to play to the end."

The Jazz mounted a rally, and when forward Boris Diaw converted a layup with three minutes to play, the lead was down to four. But that's as close as Utah would get.

Jazz forward Gordon Hayward struggled on the night, scoring nine points on 2-of-10 shooting. Point guard George Hill had 17 points on a 6-of-18 shooting night. Favors led the Jazz with 18 and Diaw finished with 16 points in defeat.

"We got some good looks that went out and they capitalized on them," said shooting guard Alec Burks, who had 13 points off the bench.

afalk@sltrib.com

Twitter: @aaronfalk