Olympics: Despite doping scandals, Russia could bid for 2028 Games

Moscow • Still mired in a doping scandal and with a track team banned from international competition, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said his country may put forth a bid to host the 2028 Games.
Alexander Zhukov said Friday that Russia is considering three cities as candidates for a 2028 bid, even as it battles accusations of a mass doping cover-up at the Sochi Olympics three years ago.
"It's hard to say now, but why not? I think it's completely possible to try," Zhukov told state news agency RIA Novosti. "It's not just St. Petersburg, we also have Kazan which is a possibility. It's also possible in Sochi."