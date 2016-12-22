NHL: Former Nashville star David Legwand announces retirement

The Michigan native was selected second overall by Nashville in 1998, making him the first draft pick in team history.

"Congratulations to original Nashville Predator and the team's first-ever draft selection, David Legwand, on a 16-season NHL career and best of luck to you and your family in retirement," Predators general manager David Poile said.

Legwand and fellow former player Derian Hatcher own the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting.

"I have to give credit for the success in my career to others," Legwand said. "I had great teammates who became friends; coaches and general managers who believed in me; trainers, doctors and therapists who kept me healthy; and I received sage advice and friendship from my longtime agent Pat Morris and his staff at Newport Sports. Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to my mom and dad, sister, and my wife Lindsey and our kids Ella and Ryder, who sacrificed so much for my opportunities."